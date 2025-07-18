PM Kisan Yojana 2025: Check Installment Status, Eligibility, e-KYC Process & Required Documents

PM Kisan Yojana 2025: The PM Kisan Yojana was initiated by the Indian government to benefit the nation’s farmers. Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 2000 is provided to the farmers of the country every four months. The installments of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are transferred to the accounts of all the farmer beneficiaries through DBT. Farmers have received several installments under this program.
Apart from this, those farmers whose remaining installments have been stopped after receiving one or two installments of PM Kisan Yojana 2025 should know why their installments have been stopped. Your PM Kisan installments may have been halted if you have made any changes to your Aadhaar card or if you have not completed e-KYC for your PM Kisan account. By looking into the PM Kisan Yojana 2025 beneficiary status, farmers might find out why they aren’t receiving their payment.
There can be reasons for not getting the PM Kisan installment in your account: if the beneficiary has not linked his bank account with his Aadhar card or if the recipient has not completed the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi account’s e-KYC.
PM Kisan Yojana 2025 Overview
Giving small and marginal farmers financial support to help them satisfy their agricultural needs and become self-sufficient is the main objective of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under this system, farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, which is distributed in three installments every four months. About 11 crore farmers have profited from the scheme’s 18th installment, out of the 9.58 crore beneficiaries for the 18th installment.
As farmers excitedly look forward to the subsequent fee of the PM Kisan Yojana 2025, the authorities have made it clear that most effective farmers who have registered through the Farmer Portal could be eligible to acquire advantages underneath the program.
Eligibility Requirements for PM Kisan Yojana 2025
Under this plan, recipient agriculturists are given a sum of Rs. 6000 each year, and this sum is given in three installments of Rs. 2000. To avail the installments of PM Kisan Yojana 2025, beneficiary farmers have to fulfill the given conditions:
- Pensioners whose monthly pension is ₹ 10,000 or more will be considered ineligible under this PM Kisan scheme 2025.
- Income taxpayers who pay income tax are not eligible under this scheme.
- Professional traders whose income is not from agriculture but from trading or other professional activities
- Both husband and wife cannot take pickup underneath PM Kisan Yojana; at best, one member of the farmer’s family can be given an advantage underneath this plan.
PM Kisan E-kyc Required Documents
- Farmer’s Aadhar Card
- Mobile Number
- Bank Account Passbook
- Domicile Certificate
- Income Certificate
- Land Records (Copy of Khasra-Khatauni)
Finalise the OTP-Based e-KYC for PM Kisan Yojana 2025
Recipients must give a working cell phone number that’s associated with their Aadhaar in order to complete OTP-based e-KYC. It’s too fundamental to overhaul this versatile number on the PM Kisan website in order to get notices about upcoming installments. Farmers can also use the PM-KISAN smartphone app, which provides facial recognition for e-KYC, to complete the KYC process.
Even in rural areas of the nation, farmers can complete their e-KYC at home by simply scanning their face; they don’t need to provide their fingerprint or an OTP. This dispenses with the requirement for farmers to visit the CSC for biometric-based e-KYC or to have a cell phone number linked to their Aadhaar. All farmers who are enrolled with PM Kisan must complete E-KYC. The PM Kisan website states that you can visit the closest CSC centers for biometric-based e-KYC or use the PM KISAN Portal for OTP-based e-KYC.
The E-KYC Procedure for PM Kisan Yojana 2025
To induce the 19th payment of PM Kisan, a few chosen farmers need to complete e-KYC. To finish the e-KYC process, visit PM Kisan’s official website. You should then have selected the “e-KYC” option. After entering your Aadhaar number on the new screen, select the search option. You should choose the put up tab after inputting the OTP that was texted to the mobile phone number you registered. After the OTP has been verified, your e-KYC will be finished.
How to do PM Kisan Yojana 2025 E-KYC from mobile?
For the farmer beneficiaries, let us tell you that if you are taking advantage of the installment of PM Kisan Yojana and this installment has stopped, then you must also do your e-KYC. To do e-KYC, see the steps on the mobile itself and do e-KYC sitting at home. To begin with, the recipient must visit the official site of his PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.
The beneficiary will see the “e-KYC” tab and then press on the “e-KYC” tab. Enter the required Aadhaar card number or registration number, and enter the given captcha code for verification. Click to send OTP to mobile number. Confirm the 4- or 6-digit OTP, which you will receive on the mobile number. After this, a message will be sent to your enrolled versatile number. In this way, PM Kisan KYC for the farmer beneficiary will be verified.
Check PM Kisan Yojana 2025 Status
To check the beneficiary status of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, follow the following steps carefully. To check the recipient status after doing the new farmer enrollment, open the official site of PM Kisan. Tap on the given option, Status of Registered Farmer. Enter the Aadhar Card number in the required column. Enter the given captcha code and then press the “New Status” tab. If your registration for PM Kisan Yojana has been done successfully, then your record will appear on the screen here.
Your versatile number can be upgraded through the PM Kisan Portal
Visit the PM Kisan’s official portal to update the mobile number on the PM Kisan Portal. The “Update Mobile Number” link must then be clicked. After giving your Aadhaar or registration number as asked, you must then enter the captcha code. After choosing the “Search” tab, you must now choose the “Edit” option. Thus, the procedure of upgrading your mobile number will be finished.