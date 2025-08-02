PM Kisan 20th Installment Payment Status Check, Beneficiary List

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Payment Status Check: Hello, farmer brothers and sisters! If you are one of the millions of farmers in India who are associated with the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, then you might want to know whether your name is in the beneficiary list or not and when the next installment will come. This scheme is a great support for small and marginal farmers, which helps in meeting farming expenses and household needs. But sometimes confusion occurs due to not getting information from the right place.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, also known as PM-Kisan, is an important scheme of the Government of India, which started in February 2019. Its purpose is to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers, so that they can easily bear the expenses of seeds, fertilizers, and other farming expenses as well as everyday household expenses. Under this scheme, eligible farmers are given Rs 6,000 every year, which is sent in three equal installments i.e. Rs 2,000 every four months directly to their bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

By 2025, the scheme has benefited around 9.7 crore farmers, and so far an amount of more than Rs 3.69 lakh crore has been distributed. This scheme is for those farmers who have less than 2 hectares of farming land. But for this some important conditions have to be fulfilled, such as Aadhar card, bank account, and correct land documents.

PM Kisan 20th Installment Payment Status Check Dates

Some important dates and figures of PM Kisan Yojana in 2025 are as follows:

• 19th installment: Released on February 24, 2025, in which Rs 22,000 crore was transferred to the accounts of 9.8 crore farmers.

• 20th installment: Will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on August 2, 2025. This time 9.7 crore farmers will get an amount of Rs 20,500 crore.

• 21st installment: Likely to come in October 2025, which follows the scheme’s normal four-month cycle (February, June, October).

• Last date for e-KYC: It is necessary to complete e-KYC by July 31, 2025, otherwise the next installment may get stuck.

• Last date for new registration: Application for the 20th installment was to be made by July 15, 2025.

• Total beneficiaries: About 9.7 crore farmers are taking advantage of this scheme.

• Total amount distributed: Rs 3.69 lakh crore since 2019.

These installments are released three times every year—between April-July, August-November, and December-March. If your e-KYC and documents are correct, the money comes directly into your bank account linked to Aadhaar.

How to check your PM Kisan 20th Installment Payment Status?

It is very easy to check your beneficiary status. You can do it online or through a mobile app. Below is the step-by-step process:

Visit the official website: First of all go to the official website of PM Kisan pmkisan.gov.in. This is the most trusted place. Select ‘Farmers Corner’: On the homepage you will see the “Farmers Corner” section. Click on “Beneficiary Status” in it. Enter details: Now a new page will open, where you have to enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number, or registration number. After this enter the captcha code and the OTP received on your mobile. Check Status: Click on the “Get Data” button, and your status will be displayed on your screen.

It will tell whether your installment has been processed or not, and whether your name is in the beneficiary list or not.Forgot Registration Number?: If you have forgotten your registration number, click on the “Know Your Registration Number” link. Here you can get the registration number by entering Aadhaar number or mobile number. You can also use the PM-Kisan mobile app (PMKISAN GoI on Google Play Store). Log in to the app, select “Beneficiary Status”, and check your status by entering Aadhaar or mobile number.

How to check the 20th Kist beneficiary list?

To check your name in the beneficiary list:

1. Visit the website: pmkisan.gov.in Click on “Beneficiary List” in “Farmers Corner”.

2. Fill in the details: Select your state, district, block, and village. After filling all the details, click on “Get Report”.

3. View the list: The beneficiary list of your village will appear on the screen, in which you can find your name.

If your name is not in the list, it may mean that there is some deficiency in your e-KYC, Aadhaar linking, or land documents.

Eligibility conditions

To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Yojana, you must fulfill these conditions:

• Land ownership: You must have cultivable land. Tenant farmers or non-agricultural land owners are not eligible.

• Aadhar card: Aadhar card is mandatory. Without Aadhar, you cannot register in the scheme.

• Bank account: Your bank account must be linked to Aadhar, and DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) facility should be enabled.

• Not an income tax payer: If you or any member of your family pays income tax, then you are not eligible.

• Other ineligibility: Government employees, people receiving pension of more than Rs 10,000, or those holding constitutional posts cannot avail the benefits of this scheme.

• Farmer Registry: Farmer registry is now mandatory in many states, which you can do through your state portal or CSC center.

How to do e-KYC?

e-KYC is the most important part of this scheme. Without it, your installment can be stopped. There are three ways to do it:

1. OTP-based e-KYC:

Go to pmkisan.gov.in.

Select the “e-KYC” option.

Enter the Aadhaar number and the OTP received on the mobile.

The status will be updated in 24 hours after the verification is complete.

2. Biometric e-KYC:

Go to the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) or State Seva Kendra (SSK).

Provide Aadhaar card and biometric details (fingerprints).

This process is free, but some centers may charge a minimum fee.

3. Face Authentication:

Download the PM-Kisan app.

Enter the Aadhaar number in the “e-KYC” option and scan the face.

The status will be updated after verification.

Complete e-KYC by July 31, 2025, otherwise you will not get the 20th installment.

Process of PM Kisan Yojana New Registration

If you have not yet registered in PM Kisan Yojana, then do this:

1. Prepare documents:

Aadhar card

Land documents (Khasra, Khatauni)

Bank account linked to Aadhaar

Mobile number

Passport size photo

2. Apply online:

Click on “New Farmer Registration” on pmkisan.gov.in.

Enter Aadhaar number, mobile number, and land details.

Upload scanned documents and submit the form.

3. Apply offline:

Visit the nearest CSC center or tehsil office.

Submit documents and fill the registration form.

Get the registration number, by which you can track the status.

After applying, the state government checks your documents in 7-14 days. If everything is correct, you can get benefits from the next installment.

If your name is not in the PM Kisan 20th List?

If your status shows “ineligible” or the name is not in the list, then:

• Check documents: Make sure Aadhaar, bank account, and land documents are correct.

• Update e-KYC: If e-KYC is pending, complete it immediately.

• Visit a CSC center: There you can correct the mistakes.

• Contact the helpline: Call 155261, 011-24300606, or 011-23381092.

How to avoid scams?

Fake news and links are spreading in the name of PM-Kisan on social media. Some websites claim that an additional installment of Rs 4,100 or Rs 750 will be received, but this may be a lie. In 2024, Scamwatch registered more than 3,000 complaints of fake calls and messages. To avoid these:

• Trust only the official website: Get information on pmkisan.gov.in or mygov.in.

• Don’t give out personal details: Be cautious if anyone asks you for Aadhaar, bank details, or OTP.

• Don’t pay fees: Registration and status check in the scheme is free.

• Avoid fake news: Don’t believe unverified news on social media.

Other support options

If you are not eligible for the PM Kisan Yojana, other schemes can help:

• Kisan Credit Card (KCC): Loan up to Rs 3 lakh at low interest.

• Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana: Rs 3,000 monthly pension to farmers above 60 years of age.

• State schemes: Like Bihar’s Paddy Dhan Krishi Yojana, which benefits 1.7 crore farmers.

Importance of this scheme

The PM Kisan Yojana is a big support for small and marginal farmers. In 2024, fertilizer prices rose by 10% and seeds by 8%. With an annual help of Rs 6,000, farmers like Ramu, a small farmer from Uttar Pradesh, can buy better seeds for their fields. Or Shanti, a farmer from Bihar, who pays her children’s school fees with this money. This scheme not only promotes farming but also strengthens the rural economy, as this money is spent in local shops and markets.

What if you don’t get the installment?

If your 20th installment does not come by August 2, 2025, then:

• Check status: Check your status on pmkisan.gov.in.

• Check bank account: Make sure your account is linked to Aadhaar and DBT is active.

• Contact CSC center: There you can correct the errors in the documents.

• Call the helpline: 155261 or get help at 011-24300606.

How to use your money wisely?

Rs 6,000 per year may not seem like much, but it can make a big difference if used correctly:

• For farming: Buy seeds, fertilizers, or small equipment.

• Household expenses: Spend on school fees, electricity bills, or medicines.

• Savings: Save some money for emergencies.

• Pay off loans: Reduce Kisan Credit Card dues.

Conclusion

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2025 is an important aid for small and marginal farmers. The 20th installment will be given to 9.7 crore farmers on August 2, 2025, and for this, e-KYC must be completed by July 31. Check your beneficiary status on pmkisan.gov.in with Aadhaar, mobile number, or registration number. If you are new, register by July 15. Avoid fake websites and scams, and trust only the official portal. If you have any questions or need help, call the helpline 155261.