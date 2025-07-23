OPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2025 – Check Result Date and Steps to Download Scorecard

OPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2025:The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Assistant Professor examination for 2025 is scheduled for August 17, 2025. The online application process starts on May 26, 2025, and the last date to apply is June 26, 2025. The recruitment is for 314 Assistant Professor positions across various medical disciplines. The selection process includes a written examination, and the examination will consist of multiple-choice questions
The purpose of these exams is to fill the annual openings in the state of Odisha’s departments. It administers tests for positions in the judicial, education, and civil service as well as for office workers and assistants. Read this article till the end for complete information.
OPSC Assistant Professor Exam Date 2025
This OPSC Assistant Professor Application Process 2025 has been completed from 26th June 2025. All those candidates who have applied through this campaign to get appointment to the post of Assistant Professor in various government colleges or institutions of Odisha state can participate in its examination.
OPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2025 Date has been fixed on 17th August. Its results will also be released soon. Read this article till the end for complete information.
Steps to Download OPSC Assistant Professor Result 2025
The OPSC will be releasing the recruitment notification soon for all the posts of OPSC Recruitment examinations. As for the result portion, the candidates must know how to check and download the OPSC Recruitment exam result. So, here we have provided the stepwise process to check and download the OPSC Result.
Go to OPSC official website. Click on Results in the Candidate’s Corner . Select the link from the list for your examination. Once you click on submit, you will find your OPSC Result 2025 on the screen. Check all the displays on it and click on downloading . Print the OPSC Result PDF for your reference.
Documents to Carry to the Exam Center
Original ID Proof, Xerox of ID proof, The passport size photo is identical to the one that was uploaded in the application.
Some of the accepted valid ID proofs are:
Aadhar Card with a clear photo, Passport with photo, Employee Card, Statement of the bank account/Front page of the passbook, Voter ID, Any ID with a photo signed by any Gazetted Officer on his/her letterhead, ID card is given by any university/college, Driving License, Bar Council ID containing the photo.
Things Not to Carry to the Exam Center
Mobile Phones, Calculators, ICT gadgets, for example, Dispensing machine, Radio sets, Television set, Fax machine, Telephone, GSM, etc, Any other communication, device such as Bluetooth, Any electronic gadgets.
OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 Apply Online
As we said that through this appointment process, Orissa Public Service Commission is going to recruit 314 Assistant Professor under Orissa Medical Education Service. In such a situation, all the candidates who have completed post graduation courses like MD ,MS, DNB, or MSc and specialize in various subjects can complete the OPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy application process from the official website to apply for these posts.
After applying for these posts, a written examination and interview of candidates will be set up, after which the appointment process will be carried forward.
Brief overview of OPSC Assistant Professor Exam
|Name of Organization
|Odisha Public Service Commission
|Exam Conducting Body
|OPSC
|Post Name
|Assistant Professor
|Total Vacancy
|314
|Notification Release Date
|15th May 2025
|Application Start Date
|26th May 2025
|Late Date to Apply
|26th June 2025
|Exam date
|17th August 2025
|Level
|State
OPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025
OPSC is scheduled to recruit about 314 posts of Assistant Professor for which the application process will start from 26 May 2025. The last date to apply has been fixed on 26 June 2025. After this, soon the written examination interview date, admit card details and result date will be released through the official website.
|Sl. No.
|Subject
|Total
|ST
|SC
|SEBC
|UR
|1
|Civil Engineering
|13 (4-W)
|8 (3-W)
|1
|1
|3 (1-W)
|2
|Electrical Engineering
|10 (3-W)
|5 (2-W)
|0
|1
|4 (1-W)
|3
|Mechanical Engineering
|4 (1-W)
|2 (1-W)
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Chemical Engineering
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Metallurgical & Material Engineering
|10 (3-W)
|3 (1-W)
|0
|1
|6 (2-W)
|6
|Production Engineering
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Physics
|5 (1-W)
|1
|0
|0
|4 (1-W)
|8
|Chemistry
|6 (2-W)
|2 (1-W)
|1
|0
|3 (1-W)
|9
|English
|4 (1-W)
|1
|0
|0
|3 (1-W)
|10
|Mathematics
|8 (3-W)
|2 (1-W)
|2 (1-W)
|0
|4 (1-W)
|11
|Management
|2 (1-W)
|0
|0
|0
|2 (1-W)
|12
|Economics
|3 (1-W)
|0
|0
|0
|3 (1-W)
|13
|Automobile Engineering
|2 (1-W)
|0
|0
|0
|2 (1-W)
|14
|Computer Science & Engineering
|4 (1-W)
|1
|1
|0
|2 (1-W)
|15
|Mining Engineering
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Total
|75 (22-W)
|27 (9-W)
|6 (1-W)
|3
|39 (12-W)
OPSC Assistant Professor Eligibility 2025
Eligibility criteria for appointment to the post of OPSC Assistant Professor have been set as follows: The age of the candidate is required to be 21 to 45 years. Special discounts are also being given in the age limit of candidates coming from special categories.
To apply for these posts, the candidate must have a post graduate in MD, MS, DNB, MSc from a recognized educational institute. The candidate must have a certificate or membership provided by the National Medical Commission.
OPSC Assistant Professor Application fee
General /OBC: ₹ 500, SC / ST / Disabled Candidate: Free.
OPSC Lecturer and Professor Selection process
Under this Odisha Assistant Professor Jobs 2025 to be constituted by Odisha Public Service Commission, the applications of the candidates will be first accepted. After verification of the applications, the shortlisted candidate will be called for the written examination.
The interview of the candidates who passed in the written examination will be formed, after which the documents of the candidate will be verified and the final appointment will be formed.
OPSC Faculty Recruitment 2025 Pay scale
After the appointment of these posts, the candidate will be given salary under salary matrix 12 level, in which the basic salary will be 79800 per month. Other important things and facilities will also be provided to the same candidate.
How to Apply for OPSC Assistant Professor 2025?
To apply in this appointment process to be constituted by Odisha Public Service Commission, the candidate must first visit the official website of OPSC.
On the home page of this Odisha public service commission jobs official website, the candidate has to click on the option of Assistant Professor Appointment 2025. After this, the candidate will have to fill this OPSC assistant professor 2025 form carefully. After clicking here, the candidate has to get the Odisha teaching vacancy application form for this appointment.
After filling the form, the candidate will have to scan and upload all the necessary documents and pay the application fee. After paying the application fee, the applicant will have to click on the submit option and complete the application process.
Odisha Assistant Professor Exam Pattern
|Type of Questions
|Objective
|Maximum Marks
|200
|Marks per Question
|1
|Negative Marking
|-0.25/wrong answer
|Duration
|3 hours
OPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2025
Odisha PSC Assistant Professor Exams will be started from 17 August 2025 by the board on the official website. After the exams the results will be announced.
What is the date for the OPSC Assistant Professor Exams 2025 ?
The dates for the OPSC Assistant Professor exams is from 17 August 2025.
When the results of OPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2025 released ?
The results of OPSC Assistant Professor exam 2025 will be released after the exams which will be held from 17 August 2025.