OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025: Check BSEB 3rd Selection List at www.ofssbihar.net

By /

OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the OFSS 3rd Merit List 2025 on 28 July 2025 for Intermediate (Class 11) admissions through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). Candidates who have applied for admission into Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams can now check their selection status on the official website www.ofssbihar.net.

If your name didn’t appear in the 1st or 2nd merit list, this is your final major opportunity to secure a seat in your preferred college or school. The OFSS 3rd selection list reflects candidate choices, availability of seats, and merit scores.

OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025
OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025

OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025: Overview

FeatureDetails
Board NameBihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
System NameOnline Facilitation System for Students (OFSS)
List Released28 July 2025
Admission ForIntermediate (Class 11)
StreamsArts, Science, Commerce, Vocational
Official Websitewww.ofssbihar.net
Next StepsDownload Intimation Letter, Visit Allotted School/College

What is the OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025?

The OFSS Bihar 3rd Merit List 2025 is the third round of seat allocation released by the BSEB for students seeking Class 11 admission into affiliated schools and colleges across Bihar. It contains the names and allotted institutions of candidates based on:

  • Class 10 marks
  • Stream preferences (Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational)
  • Institution choices filled during application
  • Seat availability after 1st and 2nd lists

IISER 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List Released

PM USP Scholarship Scheme List 2025

How To Check OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025

Steps to Check Bihar OFSS 3rd Merit List 2025

Follow the steps below to check and download your intimation letter:

OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List
OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025: Check BSEB 3rd Selection List at www.ofssbihar.net 1
  • Click on the “Student Login” option.
OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List
OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025: Check BSEB 3rd Selection List at www.ofssbihar.net 2
  • Enter your barcode number and registered mobile number.
OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List
OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025: Check BSEB 3rd Selection List at www.ofssbihar.net 3
  • After login, click on “Download Intimation Letter”.
  • Your allotted school/college name, stream, and reporting instructions will be displayed.

Important Dates for OFSS 3rd Selection Admission 2025

EventDate
3rd Merit List Release28 July 2025
Admission Start Date28 July 2025
Admission Last Date2 August 2025 (Tentative)
Spot Admission Round (if seats remain)To Be Announced

Streams Offered via OFSS 2025

Candidates can get admission in the following streams through OFSS:

  • Arts
  • Science
  • Commerce
  • Vocational Courses

Documents Required for Admission After Selection

After your name appears in the BSEB 3rd Merit List, you must report to the allotted school or college with the following documents:

  • Intimation Letter (downloaded from OFSS portal)
  • Class 10 Marksheet & Certificate
  • School Leaving Certificate (SLC)
  • Migration Certificate (if applicable)
  • Passport-size Photographs
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Income Certificate (for scholarships)
  • Aadhaar Card

What If Your Name is Not in the 3rd Merit List?

If your name doesn’t appear in the 3rd list:

  • Check daily for updates on spot round admissions.
  • Ensure your application form was correctly filled.
  • Verify if your preferred institutions had seat vacancies.
  • In the event of a final selection or direct admission through the spot round, have your documents ready.

Why OFSS Bihar is Important for Class 11 Admission?

OFSS is a centralized digital platform that ensures a transparent, merit-based, and efficient admission process across Bihar’s Intermediate institutions. The platform eliminates manual admission delays and promotes fairness.

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय DU UG First Allotment List 2025

India Post GDS 6th Merit List 2025

OFSS 2025: Merit List Release Pattern So Far

Merit ListRelease Date
1st Merit List11 July 2025
2nd Merit List19 July 2025
3rd Merit List28 July 2025

Official Website Links for Quick Access

netindian.in

FAQs – OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List

When was the OFSS 3rd Merit List 2025 released?

The BSEB released the 3rd Merit List on 28 July 2025.

Where can I check my selection status?

Visit the official portal www.ofssbihar.net and log in with your barcode and mobile number.

What documents do I need after selection?

You’ll need your intimation letter, Class 10 mark sheet, transfer certificate, photographs, and any applicable category certificates.

What if I don’t get a seat in the 3rd round?

You can wait for spot admission or direct admission (if announced by the board).

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top