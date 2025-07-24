OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025: Check BSEB 3rd Selection List at www.ofssbihar.net

OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the OFSS 3rd Merit List 2025 on 28 July 2025 for Intermediate (Class 11) admissions through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). Candidates who have applied for admission into Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams can now check their selection status on the official website www.ofssbihar.net.
If your name didn’t appear in the 1st or 2nd merit list, this is your final major opportunity to secure a seat in your preferred college or school. The OFSS 3rd selection list reflects candidate choices, availability of seats, and merit scores.
OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025: Overview
|Feature
|Details
|Board Name
|Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|System Name
|Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS)
|List Released
|28 July 2025
|Admission For
|Intermediate (Class 11)
|Streams
|Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational
|Official Website
|www.ofssbihar.net
|Next Steps
|Download Intimation Letter, Visit Allotted School/College
What is the OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025?
The OFSS Bihar 3rd Merit List 2025 is the third round of seat allocation released by the BSEB for students seeking Class 11 admission into affiliated schools and colleges across Bihar. It contains the names and allotted institutions of candidates based on:
- Class 10 marks
- Stream preferences (Arts, Science, Commerce, Vocational)
- Institution choices filled during application
- Seat availability after 1st and 2nd lists
How To Check OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List 2025
Steps to Check Bihar OFSS 3rd Merit List 2025
Follow the steps below to check and download your intimation letter:
- Go to the official portal: www.ofssbihar.net
- Click on the “Student Login” option.
- Enter your barcode number and registered mobile number.
- After login, click on “Download Intimation Letter”.
- Your allotted school/college name, stream, and reporting instructions will be displayed.
Important Dates for OFSS 3rd Selection Admission 2025
|Event
|Date
|3rd Merit List Release
|28 July 2025
|Admission Start Date
|28 July 2025
|Admission Last Date
|2 August 2025 (Tentative)
|Spot Admission Round (if seats remain)
|To Be Announced
Streams Offered via OFSS 2025
Candidates can get admission in the following streams through OFSS:
- Arts
- Science
- Commerce
- Vocational Courses
Documents Required for Admission After Selection
After your name appears in the BSEB 3rd Merit List, you must report to the allotted school or college with the following documents:
- Intimation Letter (downloaded from OFSS portal)
- Class 10 Marksheet & Certificate
- School Leaving Certificate (SLC)
- Migration Certificate (if applicable)
- Passport-size Photographs
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Income Certificate (for scholarships)
- Aadhaar Card
What If Your Name is Not in the 3rd Merit List?
If your name doesn’t appear in the 3rd list:
- Check daily for updates on spot round admissions.
- Ensure your application form was correctly filled.
- Verify if your preferred institutions had seat vacancies.
- In the event of a final selection or direct admission through the spot round, have your documents ready.
Why OFSS Bihar is Important for Class 11 Admission?
OFSS is a centralized digital platform that ensures a transparent, merit-based, and efficient admission process across Bihar’s Intermediate institutions. The platform eliminates manual admission delays and promotes fairness.
OFSS 2025: Merit List Release Pattern So Far
|Merit List
|Release Date
|1st Merit List
|11 July 2025
|2nd Merit List
|19 July 2025
|3rd Merit List
|28 July 2025
Official Website Links for Quick Access
- OFSS Bihar Official Website
- BSEB Official Website
FAQs – OFSS 11th Admission 3rd Merit List
When was the OFSS 3rd Merit List 2025 released?
The BSEB released the 3rd Merit List on 28 July 2025.
Where can I check my selection status?
Visit the official portal www.ofssbihar.net and log in with your barcode and mobile number.
What documents do I need after selection?
You’ll need your intimation letter, Class 10 mark sheet, transfer certificate, photographs, and any applicable category certificates.
What if I don’t get a seat in the 3rd round?
You can wait for spot admission or direct admission (if announced by the board).