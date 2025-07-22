Odisha Class 12 Compartment Result 2025 Out Download Scorecard @ chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha Class 12 Compartment Result 2025:The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has announced the +2 compartment result online at the official website. Students who have appeared for the compartment examination can download CHSE Odisha Class 12 supplementary result 2025 from the official web portal. Along with the result declaration on the web portal, the Odisha CHSE +2 compartment result 2025 has been available via SMS and Digilocker. The Odisha 12th supplementary result date 2025 was July 18, 2025. The Odisha CHSE Board results for the supply examination were announced at 4:30 PM.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 compartment result 2025 has been declared in online mode at orissaresults.nic.in. Students can also check and download Odisha CHSE 12th supplementary result mark sheet at chseodisha.nic.in. Check Odisha CHSE Class 12th supplementary result date, direct link to download mark sheet, and what after CHSE Odisha 12th result 2025 here.

Odisha Class 12 Compartment Result 2025

Particulars Date and Details Odisha 12 Compartment Exam Date 25 June and 26 June 2025 Odisha 12 Compartment Result Date 18 July 2025 Result (Mode) Online Result Status Released Result Official Website orissaresults.nic.in

The authority has declared the Odisha 12th Board Result 2025 of the candidates on the CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025 Official Website for Odisha examination results. Apart from this it will also update CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Science Commerce Result 2025 of the candidates on digilocker mobile application and candidates can see their marks details through sms accordingly.

Odisha Class 12 Compartment Result: Overview

Particulars Details Conducting authority Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha Result Class 12th Result name Odisha 12th CHSE Compartment Result 2025

Odisha 12th Compartment Timetable 2025

Date & Day Sitting & Time Subject/Paper June 25, 2025 1st Sitting (10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.) All the Theory papers of a Subject in Arts, Commerce, Science, Vocational Stream & Distance education. (Regular & Ex-Regular except biology and Vocational Trade paper) (10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M.) Biology-I (Botany) (11:50 A.M. to 1:20 P.M.) Biology-II (Zoology) (10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon) Papers with Maximum mark 40 (Integrated Vocational subjects and Indian Music) (10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon) All Vocational stream Trade subjects (Paper-III/IV) (10:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.) Papers with Maximum mark 50 (Vocational Trade subjects – VTS), Arts/Commerce/Science June 26, 2025 1st Sitting (10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.) All Practical/Project papers of Regular, Ex-Regular students of Arts, Commerce, Science, Vocational stream and Distance Education students.

How to download Odisha CHSE supplementary exam time table?

The authority will release the CHSE Compartment Exam 2025 date at www.chseodisha.nic.in. So, candidates can download the +2 Supplementary Exam Timetable 2025 in PDF file format.

The Odisha CHSE Supplementary Exam 2025 will be conducted in October 2025 (Tentative). Follow the steps given below to download the exam schedule.

Step 1: Visit the official web page of the Board.

Step 2: By visiting the home page section, look for the “Notifications” section.

Step 3: Students have to click on the “Supplementary Exam Date Sheet” notification.

Step 4: On new window, the Odisha 12th Supplementary Time Table PDF will appeared in front of you.

Step 5: You have to download and save it for your reference.

Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 Release Date

The board had conducted Odisha Plus Two Exam in the state between 18 February to 27 March 2025. The exam was conducted at multiple locations throughout the state where candidates appeared in the exam centres which were scheduled outside their schools. After that the department organised Odisha Plus Two exam answer sheet evaluation team to complete the evaluation procedure.

However the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 live update has been shared by the authority on their social media platform, so candidates are suggested to follow official’s profiles to get updated details regarding the CHSE Result 2025 Class 12.

Odisha board +2 Result 2025 Link

Department will firstly declared Odisha board result by roll number on its official website https://Odisharesults.nic.in/. But, as all the candidates will use the website at same time to download the Odisha board +2 result 2025, so candidates can face error while visiting on the website. So in this case, they have two other options to download their marksheet and result where then can access the CHSE Odisha 12th result on digilocker mobile application and can see the marks details through sms accordingly.

So candidates will have three options to see there marks details and result information which are listed below:

Official website of Odisha exam result,

Digilocker mobile application

Result from SMS

How to Check Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 Roll Number?

Candidates are required to follow the following step by step guidelines to download the Odisha 12th result 2025 from the official website after activating the direct link:

Now candidates will reach on the new page where they have to search the result section on it and click on the link

Now you will see all the result link available on the website conducted by different authorities in Odisha Government and you need to find the link for Orrisaresults.nic.in Stream-wise result Link 2025.

Provide your roll number and registration number on the page and fill the security code available on the screen for verification

Once you enter your details on the page, it will show you all the information of the result and you can download the soft copy of the chseodisha.nic.in 2025 Result in your device accordingly.

Steps to check Odisha Class 12 Compartment Exam Result 2025

Students can follow the following steps given below to know the downloading process of Odisha 12th compartment result 2025.Go to at any official result website like, orissaresults.nic.in. Click on the link which says ,’Odisha Annual HS Instant Examination Result 2025′.Enter the required details like student’s roll number and registration number. Click on “Submit” button. The Odisha HS instant examination results 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download the Odisha HS Compartment result take a print for future source.

Download CHSE 12th result through SMS

The authority is offering the facility of checking CHSE 12th result through sms. it will helpful for those individuals who are facing difficulty to access internet facilities in their location. You can follow the following procedure to check your marks through sms:

Firstly you need to type the RESULT FOR 12 ROLL NUMBER’ In your SMS Noble application.In this sms you need to replace the roll number text with current roll number available in your admit card.Now you need to send the sms to 56263.

After a few seconds the board will send you an SMS where you can see details of the result including name of the candidate, roll number and registration number, subject wise marks details and the declaration of the CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Science Commerce Result 2025 either pass or fail according to Marks information.

FAQ’s :- Odisha Class 12 Compartment Exam Result