Cabinet okays transfer of land of ITBP to Uttarakhand govt for Ropeway between Dehradun, Mussoorie

New Delhi, May 12, 2021

The Union Cabinet today approved the transfer of 1,500 square metres of land belonging to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Mussoorie to the government of Uttarakhand for an Aerial Passenger Ropeway System between Dehradun, the state capital, and Mussoorie.

The proposed ropeway is a mono-cable ropeway of 5,580 meters length under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode between Purkul Gaon, Dehradun (Lower Terminal Station) and Library, Mussoorie (Upper Terminal Station) being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 285 crore with a carrying capacity of 1,000 persons per hour per direction.

This will considerably reduce the traffic flow on the road route from Dehradun to Mussoorie, an official press release said.

In addition, this will generate direct employment of 350 and indirect employment of more than 1,500 people.

"Once completed, the ropeway will be a huge attraction for tourists which, in turn, will provide a boost to the tourism industry in the State and create additional employment opportunities in tourism sector," the release added.

NNN