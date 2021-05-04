Probe ordered into death of Chhannulal Mishra's daughter during COVID treatment in Varanasi hospital

Varanasi, May 4, 2021

The Varanasi district administration has ordered a probe into the death of the daughter of celebrated Hindustani classical singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Chhannulal Mishra.

The probe has been ordered following allegations of medical negligence in her Covid treatment at a private hospital in the district.

According to reports, Mishra's daughter Sangeeta died during treatment at Medwin Hospital and Research Centre on April 29, while his wife Manorama Devi passed away earlier that week after developing breathing problems.

Sangeeta's elder sister, Namrata, has levelled allegations of medical negligence against the hospital.

She has asked the administration to examine the CCTV footage of the hospital, the medication provided to her sister and the bills provided by the hospital for her treatment.

Three medical experts will look into the matter from all angles.

Varanasi district magistrate, Kaushal Raj Sharma, said that there is not enough merit in the allegations as he himself ensured that Sangeeta got a proper oxygen-ventilator bed for treatment, was continuously checking with the Medwin Hospital about her medical condition and even offered to have her shifted to bigger healthcare facility four days later, after the matter reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that for the 10 days since the patient was admitted, he had been in touch with the family and had even spoken with Pandit Chhannulal Mishra a number of times.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Pandit Chhannulal ji, I even offered to shift the patient from Medwin to Shubham Hospital, which is a bigger facility, but Namrata refused, saying they were satisfied with the treatment provided at Medwin. The hospital staff even arranged a video call with the patient around 4-5 days ago. The condition of the patient, however, deteriorated and she was shifted to an ICU bed. Even on the day of her death, the doctors were providing me all the details related to her treatment," Sharma said.

