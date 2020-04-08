13 hotspots in Ghaziabad, 22 in Noida district to be sealed

New Delhi, April 8, 2020

The Ghaziabad administration on Wednesday released the list of 13 hotspots in the district which will be sealed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Similarly, the Gautam Budh Nagar district has announced a list of 22 hotspots that will be sealed for the same purpose.

The areas to be sealed in Ghaziabad include Nandgram Nikat Masjid, KDP Grand Savanna, Raj Nagar Extension, Saviour Park Society, Mohan Nagar. B-77/G-5, Shalimar Garden Extension 2, Pasonda under police station Teela Mod, Oxy Homez, Bhopura, Vasundhara Sector-2B in Indirapuram, Sector-6 Vaishali, Indirapuram, Girnar Society, Kaushambi, Naipura Loni, Masuri, Khatu Shyam Colony, Duhai and Covid-1 CHC, Muradnagar.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has identified 22 hotspots in Noida and Greater Noida which will be sealed in a stringent measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar announced these hotspots on Wednesday evening which includes 12 clusters, 10 epicentres and 34 localities in total.

In Noida, entire sectors like Sector 41, 27, 28, 44, 5, 8, and the JJ Colony will be sealed as they have been identified as hotspots.

These hotspots show a concentration of cases and pose the threat of further spread of the virus. The Uttar Pradesh government announced the hotspots in 15 districts which will be sealed for more stringent enforcement of the lockdown.

Essentials like groceries, vegetables, milk, medicines and others will be brought to the doorsteps of the people in these areas and people will not be allowed to venture out. This news also led to panic buying and stockpiling of groceries in Noida and adjoining areas as long queues were seen outside the stores.

The hotspots also include Hyde Park, Sector 78, Supertech Cape Town, Sector 74, Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100, Alpha 1-Greater Noida, Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2, Greater Noida, Patwari village, Logix Blossom County, Sector 137, Noida, Paras Tierra and Wazidpur village.

The other hotspots are ATS Dolce, Zeta 1, Greater Noida, Ace Golfshire Society, Sector 150, Noida, Omicron 3, Sector 3, Greater Noida, Mehak Residency, Achega, Greater Noida, Jaypee Wish Town, Sector 128, Noida, Ghodi Bacheda village, Stellar MI Omicron 3, Greater Noida, Palm Olympia, Gaur City -2, Greater Noida West, Sector 22, Chaudha village, Noida, Grand Omaxe, Sector 93-B, Designer Park, Sector 62, Noida.

These areas will be sealed as per precautionary measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which has so far claimed four lives across Uttar Pradesh. The state has reported 343 confirmed cases of the virus.

Curfew-like measures will be implemented in these hotspots while normal lockdown measures will be in place in other areas.

"Dear residents, no need for panic buying. Identified hotspots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour mongers and spreaders," the Gautam Budh nagar DM said.

While announcing sealing of hotspots, the Uttar Pradesh government also said that media will not be allowed to visit the hotspot zones and interconnected 'mohalla' visits will also be stopped to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

