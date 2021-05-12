Telangana man dies at Covid testing centre

Hyderabad, May 12, 2021

In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old man died while giving his sample for a Covid-19 test in Telangana's Warangal Urban district.

According to officials, the incident occurred at Mulkanoor primary health centre in Bheemadeverapalli mandal in the district on Tuesday.

Chiranjeevi, an employee with an agriculture well driller, was running fever for last few days. As he got no relief despite taking medication, he came to the PHC to give his sample. When his sample was being collected by PHC staff for Rapid Antigen Test, he complained of difficulty in breathing.

Medical officer Pradeep called 108 ambulance to shift him to MGM Hospital in Warangal. Even before the ambulance staff could start giving him the oxygen, he breathed his last.

In a similar incident late last month, a woman had died at a Covid testing centre in Medak district.

Shyamala, 30, collapsed and died of shock after she tested positive for Covid. The tragic incident had occurred on April 29 at Toopran in Medak district.

As she had suspected symptoms of Covid-19, she was sent to the testing centre. When she was informed that her test result has come positive, she collapsed due to shock and died within a few minutes.

IANS