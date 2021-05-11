Telangana government imposes 10-day lockdown from May 12

Hyderabad, May 11, 2021

The Telangana Cabinet today decided to impose a lockdown in the entire state for ten days from 10 am tomorrow as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet this afternoon at which the pros and cons of imposing a lockdown were considered. The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his official residence.

The lockdown will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am daily for all the activities," the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a brief statement on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The Council of Ministers has also decided to invite global tenders for procuring COVID-19 vaccine, it added.

IANS adds:

The announcement was made within minutes after the Cabinet meet began at 2 p.m. as the Telangana High Court was to hear the matter.

The High Court had voiced its unhappiness over the lack of effective measures to check the COVID spread. During the hearing earlier in the day, it had pulled up authorities for failing to strictly enforce night curfew.

The court had asked the government if it would wait till Ramzan to be over before announcing new measures to control Covid situation.

The state government, which imposed night curfew, had so far ruled out imposing partial or total lockdown, saying the measure would be of not much help in containing the surge. It had also claimed that the situation in the state is totally under control and in fact, a downward trend had started in new Covid cases.

Last week, the Chief Minister had stated such a move would bring life to a standstill and would lead to total collapse of the economy.

However, with the pressure mounting on the government from various quarters, the government finally decided to impose the lockdown.

A detailed Government Order on the lockdown with guidelines is likely to be issued later in the day.

