M Appavu elected Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly unopposed

Chennai, May 12, 2021

DMK lawmakers M. Appavu and K. Pitchandi were on Wednesday sworn-in as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, of the 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly, after they were elected unopposed to the posts.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin proposed the name of Appavu, a four-time MLA from Radhapuram constituency in Tirunelveli, for the Speaker's post, and Works Minister Duraimurugan seconded it, at the chamber of Assembly Secretary, K. Srinivasan.

Appavu was subsequently escorted to the Speaker's chair by Chief Minister Stalin and Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

Pitchandi, who was earlier named pro-tem Speaker to swear in the new legislators, is the MLA from Kilpennathur constituency, and a former minister.

Later in the day, the new Speaker visited the memorial of former Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi and paid floral respects.

"It is a great honour to be the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly and I will discharge my duties without any prejudice or favour and to the best of my capabilities," Appavu told IANS.

IANS