Where Can You Find Safe and Affordable PGs in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, September 30, 2020

Excitement and comfort are two things that we all wish from the city we live in and Coimbatore offers a great blend of both. Situated in Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore is one of the biggest non-metro urban areas that is turning out to be an attractive place for young millennials and Gen Z.

As one of the leading student hubs in the state, the city is home to famous schools and colleges like PSG, Karunya college, and Karpagam University, attracting migrants from nearby states. As such, this has created a huge rental housing market, with high demand for PGs in Coimbatore.

But moving into a new city on your own is not an easy task. You are starting life afresh among strangers and are responsible for all your life decisions, so you should start off by first choosing a safe and comfortable place to stay in that’s also budget-friendly. Over the years, professionally managed accommodation providers like Stanza Living have created inroads in the city, launching well-equipped, thoughtfully designed residences across many prime locations in the city. These places offer a host of amenities and services to fulfill one’s daily living needs, making sure to provide a comfortable and homely experience to their residents.

Here are some of the areas that you should check out to find the best PGs in Coimbatore:

Gandhipuram

Gandhipuram is a commercial neighborhood and the heart of the city. It is home to numerous IT organizations and businesses and is well connected by public transport services. This region boasts a rich residential area too, replete with gardens, schools, and colleges, entertainment, and shopping areas too. Considering how most lifestyle amenities are within easy access, this isne of the best localities to rent Hostels in Coimbatore live in the city.

Avinashi Road

Avinashi Road is like a gateway to the city and well connected with highways extending to the East and North East parts of the country. It is a well-appointed neighborhood with prominent educational institutes, hospitals, IT parks, shopping centers, and premium hotels and eating joints. A significant number of young migrants to the city prefer Avinashi Road for its vibrant vibe, for the convenient access to daily lifestyle amenities, and ease of connectivity that it offers o a host of prominent locations in and around Coimbatore.

Kovaipudur

Kovaiputhur or Kovaipudur is a residential area encircled by the Western Ghats. Likewise, known as little Ooty in view of its cool climate and tranquil magnificence, it is home to numerous schools and universities. As such, the place has come up with many facilities to support student lifestyle – from fitness clubs and parks to cozy cafes and entertainment areas, it offers great options for everyone. Commuting to and from Kovaipudur is also very easy as it is very well connected by transport services.

Saravanampatti

One of the fastest developing hubs in the city, Sarvanampatti is gaining popularity for its well-planned civic infrastructure, abundant amenities to support diverse lifestyles – safe residential areas, choicest shopping outlets (Prozone mall, multi-retail brand stores), medical centers, colleges, and more. Growing on the back of IT and business parks, this place offers several quality PGs available at very affordable rates.

These are some of the places in the city, where you’ll find some of the best PGs in Coimbatore.

