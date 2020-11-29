Yehualaw, Walelegn win as Ethiopians dominate Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, November 29, 2020

Yalemzerf Yehualaw clocked the second fastest women’s time ever in the Indian capital in 64:46 while in the men section Amdework Walelegn outsprinted defending champion Andamlak Belihu to win with a new course record in 58:53 as the Ethiopians maintained their hegemony in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) here on Sunday.

For the home fans, there was good news as Avinash Sable smashed the Indian record by more than three minutes when he ran 60:30 in tenth place.

Yehualaw, 21, who had to settle for third at the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships last month, bounced back with aplomb to take the $ 27,000 first prize and an additional $ 10,000 as an event record bonus.

A blistering pace from the gun was set in the women’s race by the Kenyan male pacemaker Alex Kibarus and several of the elite field were quickly dropped.

Six women – three Ethiopians: two-time defending champion and event record holder Teshay Gemechu, world record holder Ababel Yeshaneh , Yalemzerf Yehualaw ,three Kenyans: Irene Cheptai, 2019 world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich and marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei – followed Kibarus through 5km in 15:27.

London Marathon winner Kosgei dropped out midway through the eighth kilometre, holding her leg as she limped to the side of the road.

A kilometre later, Gemechu also lost contact with the leaders although she hung on to eventually finish fifth. Chepngetich, Cheptai, Yehualaw and Yeshaneh went through 10km together in 30:49 as a thrilling race started to take shape.

Cheptai was the next to fall away, becoming detached in the 12th kilometre with the remaining trio going through 15km in 46:15.

Three kilometres to go, Chepngetich and then Yeshaneh were unable to stay with the pace. However, Yehualaw continued to follow Kibarus, and once he dropped out with two kilometres to go it was just a question of how much she would take off Gemechu’s 2019 course record of 66:00.

In the end, she improved the mark by more than a minute, aided by a strong run over the final quarter of the race.

Yehualaw won in 64:46 but Chepngetich also ran the race of her life to finish in a personal best of 65:06 and move up to equal-sixth on the world all-time list.

“My training since the world championships told me that maybe I could break the course record as I ran 65:19 there, but this was more than I expected, and I hoped for a win here after just losing by a second a year ago,” said Yehualaw.

“My plan was to push hard with two kilometres to go and that helped my fast time, and it was also very nice weather,” she added,

In the men’s race, three pacemakers took field through 3km in 8:22 and then 5km in 13:57 – well under 59-minute pace – with Belihu in the lead.

The main pacemaker, Uganda’s Abel Sikowo, continued to forge ahead and passed 8km 22:17 and then 10km in 27:50, with eight men keeping the tempo high and sub-59 times definitely in sight.

Just after 12km, Sikowo dropped out and Belihu, along with Kenya’s Leonard Barsoton, dictated matters at the front for the next two kilometres.

By 18km, the leading group had slimmed just slightly to six men: the Ethiopian quartet of Belihu, Walelegn, 2017 and 2019 world 5000m champion Muktar Edris who was making his competitive debut over the distance, Tesfahun Akalnew, Barsoton and Uganda’s Stephen Kissa.

Akalnew started to falter shortly afterwards and with two kilometres to go, Edris and Barsoton also started to drop off the back of the group as their challenge for a place on the podium began to evaporate.

Belihu, Walelegn and Kissa passed the 20km checkpoint in 55:59, and just a hundred or so metres later, Walelegn threw down the gauntlet.

Kissa was still full of running and darted between the two Ethiopians with 500m to go and held the lead for the next 300 metres before Walelegn passed the Ugandan and sprinted for the line.

Walelegn finished in 58:53, the third fastest time of the year and an event record by 13 seconds as well as a personal best by 15 seconds. Belihu was just one second (00;58;54) in arrears and Kissa two seconds further back, both men also setting personal bests.

“I had a few bad patches but in the final kilometre I felt strong. I was second in Delhi in 2018 and this is a much faster course which has less sharp turns,” commented Walelegn, reflected on the new circuit which incorporated two six-kilometre loops.

“I have to be happy as I ran a personal best. After the pacemaker dropped out I pushed the pace but I think this might have left me with a bit less energy when we sprinted in the last kilometre,” reflected Belihu, who just fell short in his bid to be the first three-time winner in Delhi.

In fourth place, Edris ran 59:04, the second fastest debut over the distance ever, while Avinash Sable smashed the Indian record by more than three minutes when he ran 60:30 in tenth place.

The 3000 metres steeplechase national record holder smashed the event record as well. The Olympic-bound athlete raced to the first position in the Indian elite men's category in 1:00:30, beating the previous national record of 1:03.46 held by Kalidas Nirave.

In addition to the prize money of Rs 3.5 lakh, Avinash will also receive an event record bonus of Rs 1 lakh.

"It's great to break the national record. I have not competed in any tournament for a year and I have been only practicing, so I wanted to compete in an event. ADHM has certainly helped me to prepare for the Olympics next year. Coming into the race, I wanted to break the national record and stay as close as possible to the international runners during the race. I am happy I was able to do that," Sable said.

The defending champion Srinu Bugatha finished second with a timing of 1:04:16, while Durga Bahadur took third place with a timing of 1:04:19 in the Indian elite men's category.

"I incurred an injury while training in the last few months, so I didn't have much time to prepare for ADHM. I was looking to record a timing of 1:03:00, but that didn't happen. However, I am happy for Avinash. All in all, the course was great today and the weather was also nice, which aided us to perform well," said Bugatha.

Bahadur gave credit to Bugatha for a podium finish in the Indian elite men's category.

"Running alongside Srinu for the most part of the race helped me to get a good position today. I had prepared for this event in Ooty along with Avinash Sable," said Durga Bahadur.

Parul Chaudhary clinched the first position with a timing of 01:12:18 in the Indian elite women's category, while Sanjivani Jadhav (01:13:00) and Komal Jagadale (01:14:04) finished second and third, respectively.

"I wanted to beat my own best timing and I am happy I have done that here. I didn't have any specific strategy in mind, I just wanted to beat my personal best. Practicing in the same group as Avinash Sable has been a huge motivating factor for me to work harder during training," said Parul.

Jadhav said that she is happy about achieving her target. "I had prepared well for this event and it feels great to do well at ADHM. I am happy that I have performed according to my target."

The third-placed Jagadale enjoyed the course and weather in the capital city. "I am very happy that I have improved my timing. The weather and the course are really good in Delhi."

Around 13,500 people from around the world took part in ADHM 2020, across three categories - Half Marathon (21.097 km), Open 10K (10 km) and Great Delhi Run (5 km) - from their own respective locations.

While the Elite runners ran from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, thousands from across the globe joined them via the exclusive Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App.

