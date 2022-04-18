Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Anshu Malik to spearhead Indian challenge at Sr Asian Wrestling Championship

New Delhi, April 18, 2022

Olympic medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, along with Anshu Malik, will spearhead a 30-member strong Indian challenge at the Senior Asian Championship beginning in Mongolia on Tuesday.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sanctioned Rs 1.28 crore for the participation of the team for this continental competition.

Tokyo Olympian Malik said she is looking forward to the tournament. "I have been a part of various international camps and I'm happy to get all these world-class facilities at the SAI national centre of excellence in Lucknow."

"I thank the Wrestling Federation of India, too, for setting up the camp here ahead of the Sr Asian Championship and the CWG and Asian Games this year,” she said.

"My teammates and I are looking forward to the best of performance from the upcoming tournaments," she added.

While the women's team has been a part of the SAI Lucknow training centre, the male wrestlers have been part of the SAI regional centre, Sonepat ahead of the tournament.

A total of 20 wrestlers from the men's team across the Freestyle and Greco-Roman categories and 10 from the women's team will participate at the event, which is an exposure competition ahead of the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

Men's team:

Freestyle – Ravi Dahiya, Mangal Kadiyan, Bajrang Punia, Naveen, Yash, Gourav Baliyan, Deepak Punia, Viky, Satyawart Kadiyan, Anirudh Kumar;

Greco-Roman – Arjun Halakurki, Gyanender, Neeraj, Sachin Sehrawat, Vikas, Sajan, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar, Ravi, Prem.

Women's team:

Manisha, Swati Shinde, Sushma Shokeen, Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor, Manisha, Radhika, Sonika Hooda, Nikki, Sudesh.

NNN