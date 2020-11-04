Wrestler Sakshi Malik, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia on their greatest career triumphs

New Delhi, November 4, 2020

Sakshi Malik and Bhaichung Bhutia represent two totally different sports.

Wrestler Sakshi figures in Individual sport while footballer Bhutia represent team sport but both have given their best to win laurels for the country.

Sakshi is the first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal for India and the other being one of the greatest footballers the country has ever produced.

The stars appeared on the final two episodes of "The A-Game", to share anecdotes and stories from their greatest triumphs in their respective careers. "The A-Game", hosted by Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu, is conceptualized and produced by sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures and presented by Visa.

In the fourth episode of "The A-Game", Sakshi Malik talked about an important training camp abroad which helped her immensely to win an Olympic medal.

"Before the Rio Olympics, we had training camps abroad wherein we could train with partners from different countries. I had wrestling matches against World and Olympic medallists," said the 28-year old wrestler

'I learned a lot of techniques and gained a lot of experience. So, the three-month training period abroad was very important for me. The training camp gave me a lot of exposure and it helped me immensely to win an Olympic medal," she said.

A chance to win an Olympic medal was slipping away from Malik when she was trailing 0-5 against Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the repechage medal playoff at Rio, but the wrestler fought back and won the bout 8-5.

She recalled: "I was down 0-5, but I knew that I had a lot of time to make a comeback and I had made comebacks in my previous matches. My coach Kuldeep sir was telling me to play my own game, play an attacking wrestling game. When I started playing aggressively, I started to win points. I didn't give up until the last second and gave my 100 percent to win the match and the Olympic medal."