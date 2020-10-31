World’s best distance runners for Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on November 29

New Delhi, October 31, 2020

Some of the world's best long-distance runners will be seen in action in the $ 233,270 prize money Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) to be held in the national capital on November 29.

ADHM, which is a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, will follow the highest level of safety standards, with bio-secure zones to ensure a COVID-free race for the elite runners.

The elite runners will be at the start line at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 29. Amateurs from across the globe will join them via the exclusive Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App.

Participation this year will be from a convenient location, wherever you are. Registrations for three Race categories opened on October 30.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, expressed his happiness at the hosting of the event, saying, "Sport has always been a symbol of optimism, and we look forward to the ADHM on November 29. We extend our full support to this event that is India’s pride and welcome the world’s best athletes to our capital city."

Race Director Hugh Jones said: “With sport slowly but surely resuming world over, being able to host the ADHM is good news for runners. The event has always attracted some of the world’s best athletes and we are humbled to open our gates to them once again this year. The teams have been in detailed discussions with all stakeholders to work out the best possible option for our elites. Their safety and well-being are our top priority."

Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwala, said, "Beginning the competitive circuit in India with the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will be a fantastic opportunity for the Indian athletes and I am sure that they will make the most of it."

"The ADHM has maintained gold standards in executional excellence and has made its mark on the international distance running calendar. It is representative of a healthier and fitter nation and reinforces the vision of the Fit India movement,” he added.

Commenting on the stature of the field, Jos Hermens, Director,Global Sports Communication (GSC), the event’s elite athlete coordinator stated, “India, and especially the ADHM, has a special place in our hearts. Its pleasant weather and the course is one of the best in the world and athletes love to compete on this fast course.

"We are committed to putting up a strong, competitive field and give India and the world the best of what distance running has to offer. We are so happy that Delhi is on, as in these hard times our sport and athletes need opportunities.”

Registrations for all race categories -- Half Marathon, 10Km, Great Delhi Run (5km) -- commenced yesterday evening will stay open until November 27 on the event website, airteldelhihalfmarathon.procam.in.

