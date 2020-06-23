World tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic tests Covid positive

Belgrade, June 23, 2020

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after events that unfolded in the Adria Tour which he helped organise in Serbia and Croatia this month.

Djokovic, one of the leading tennis players in the world and a 17-time Grand Slam winner, was the face behind the Adria Tour, a series of exhibition events that began here and then moved to Zadar, Croatia, last weekend.

"Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus COVID-19. Immediately upon his arrival in Belgrade, Novak was tested along with all members of the family and the team with whom he was in Belgrade and Zadar. He is not showing any symptoms," a statement on his website read.

Earlier, Viktor Troicki became the latest player to test positive after playing in Djokovic's Adria Tour. Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric had also tested positive.

In a message on his website, novakdjokovic.com, the ace tennis player confirmed that he has tested positive along with his wife, Jelena.

"The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena's, while the results of our children are negative," he said.

Britain's Dan Evans lashed out at Djokovic, saying the Serb should "feel some responsibility" after Dimitrov and Coric tested positive. World No. 40 Nick Kyrgios had also slammed the decision to go ahead with the tour.

"Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region," Djokovic explained.

"The Tour has been designed to help both established and up and coming tennis players from South-Eastern Europe to gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the COVID-19 situation.

"It was all born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all raised funds towards people in need and it warmed my heart to see how everybody strongly responded to this.

"We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met.

"Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with.

"I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were.

"I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine.

"I will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days, and repeat the test in five days."

