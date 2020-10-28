World champion Manasi Joshi wants to make a difference for Indian para badminton

New Delhi, October 28, 2020

World para badminton champion Manasi Joshi is living a dream to change the perception about people with disability in India.

She aims to create a conducive environment for para athletes in India after she hangs up her boots.

"I will definitely see myself involved in sports because the experience I have gained, I want to utilise it to the fullest to develop and train young athletes. I want people to use the experience that I have gained," she said.

Talking to paddler Mudit Dani’s on his online talk show “In the Sportlight” Manasi said, "Post badminton, I want to be a part of a script that changes perception about people with disability in India. I want to make it better for future generations."

Joshi, who started playing badminton professionally in 2014, has been training under P. Gopichand for the last two years. She is determined to do her bit in changing the country's perception on being differently abled.

Mansi admits that she is inspired by Gopichand. The coach has groomed and honed Joshi's technical and tactical skills. She believes she is a better player since she started working with Gopichand

"He always advises to keep pushing and keep on working. And when you are out for matches or tournaments, it’s the most important advice you get from your coach. Gopi sir pays attention to even minor things and I’m learning technical tricks from the best," she said.

The 31-year-old Asian Games bronze medallist feels there has been immense growth over the last few years in para badminton.

"Since 2015 para badminton has picked up and even able-bodied badminton people love it and it’s the second most favourite sport in our country. I see people choosing para badminton as a career option. I see in the next five years, more and more people taking up para sports. People will pursue it to the highest level,"

