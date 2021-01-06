World billiards champion Pankaj Advani ties the knot with celebrity make-up artist Saniya Shadadpuri

Mumbai, January 6, 2021

World billiards champion Pankaj Advani tied the knot with celebrity make-up artist Saniya Shahdadpuri here today.

The Bengaluru-based Advani is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, the country's third highest civilian honour, and Khel Ratna, its highest sporting honour.

He made his international debut in 1999 and soon became the first to achieve the feat of a "grand double" at the IBSF World Billiards Championships in 2003.

Having won his 23rd world title recently, Advani has now brought home a world trophy every consecutive year since 2014. In 2019, he completed a career grand slam in cue sports by becoming the only player to have won the Asian and World Championships in all formats of Billiards and Snooker.

The ace cueist has been at it ever since he bagged his first big win, back in 2003, as a fresh-faced 18-year-old picking up the IBSF World Snooker Championship trophy.

Shadadpuri has studied in and graduated from leading make-up schools in Los Angeles, New York and London. She has worked with Bollywood personalities such as Taapsee Pannu, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra, Vani Kapoor, Sonali Sehgal and Natasha Poonawala.

She started her stint in films with Shudh Desi Romance and has since worked in Pyar Ka Punchnama 2, Daawat E Ishq, Thappad and Rustam.

