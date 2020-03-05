Women's T20 WC: Australia prevail over SA; to meet India in final

Sydney, March 5, 2020

Defending champions Australia rode skipper Meg Lanning's run-a-ball 49 to script a five-run victory against South Africa via the D/L method in a rain-curtailed Women's T20 World Cup semi-final clash here on Thursday.

Australia will meet India in the final in Melbourne on Sunday in a repeat of the opening match of the tournament.

Lanning hit four fours and a six as she remained unbeaten on 49 with contributions from opener Beth Mooney (28) as the four-time champions posted 134/5 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. For the South Africans, Nadine de Klerk (3/19) took three wickets.

As rain played spoilsport, the game was shortened to 13 overs but South Africa could not get to their revised target of 98 and could manage only 92/5 with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Laura Wolvaardt remained not out on 41 and looked set for a fight but others did not respond in the same manner except Mignon du Preez (21) to some extent. For the Aussies, Megan Schutt returned best figures of 2/17 in three overs.

Brief scores: Australia 134/5 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 49 not out; Nadine de Klerk 3/19); South Africa 92/5 in 13 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 41 not out; Megan Schutt 2/17)

IANS