Women Hockey Team’s preparation for Olympics is on right track: Defender Salima Tete

New Delhi, November 13, 2020

Women's Hockey Team defender Salima Tete feels that the Indian team’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics are on the right track.

“Preparation is very important for any tournament and we want to be well prepared for the Olympics especially,” the defender told Hockey India in Bengaluru.

“The team is shaping up very well at the moment and we are on the right track as far as our preparation for the Olympics is concerned," she said, adding, "We are extremely happy to be carrying out sports activities. We couldn't have begun our preparations if Hockey India and SAI didn't put all the procedures in place brilliantly."

Tete said that she is very fortunate to be playing alongside senior players such as Deep Grace Ekka and Gurjit Kaur.

"It's the best time to be a youngster in the Indian team. There are so many experienced players who are always there to guide and help us with our games. I am very fortunate to be playing with these seniors. I have learned a lot from them and I am certain that there's so much more left to learn as well," she said.

The defender who was part of India's triumphant campaign at the FIH Series Finals Hiroshima and Olympic Qualifiers maintained that she is determined to be a consistent performer for the national side in the next few years.

The 18-year-old added that 2019 was the most important year of her career. "The year will remain the most important years for me. I became a regular member of the Indian side last year and I was very fortunate to be a part of key victories at Hiroshima and in the Olympic Qualifiers.

" I am very determined to keep improving my game and be a consistent performer for the national side in the next few years. I feel consistency is very important for any athlete and it's my biggest priority," Tete added.

