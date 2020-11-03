Warner, Saha, Sandeep help Hyderabad maul MI, enter playoffs

Sharjah, November 3, 2020

Captain David Warner led from the front as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) not only handed Mumbai Indians (MI) a reality check as they outclassed the reigning champions by 10 wickets in the last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, but also entered the playoffs.

SRH, thus, became the fourth and final team to advance to the playoffs, after MI, Delhi Capitals (DC), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The SRH win shattered the hopes of the fifth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders to advance to playoffs. KKR finished with 14 points, the same as SRH and RCB, but lost out on net run rate (-0.214).

After the outcome of Tuesday's contest, MI finished the round-robin stage at the first spot with 18 points, followed by DC (16 points), SRH (14, net run rate +0.608) and RCB (14, net run rate -0.172).

Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals finished sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively, on net run rate, as they had 12 points each.

In a must-win game, SRH first rode a stunning performance by their bowlers who restricted the mighty Mumbai to a modest total of 149/8 wickets in 20 overs and later were powered by master classes by Warner (85 not out off 58 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (58 not out off 45) to overhaul the target with 17 balls and 10 wickets to spare.

SRH finished at 151 without loss in 17.1 overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Chasing the target, the SRH duo swiftly took their side to 56 runs before steadily adding another 33 runs in the next four overs. Warner notched up his fourth half-century and Saha his second of the season, in the 12th over.

The MI bowlers struggled to get breakthroughs and ended up remaining wicketless as the SRH openers comfortably steered their side home without enduring any hiccups.

Warner's 58-ball knock was laced with 10 boundaries and a six while Saha smashed seven fours and a maximum.