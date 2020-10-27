Warner, Saha fireworks take SRH to 219/2 against DC

Dubai, October 27, 2020

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha played a starring role to help their team to a mammoth 219/2 wickets -- their highest of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) -- in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Stadium on Turesday.

The pair shared a 107-run opening partnership, which they got within the first 10 overs, after being put in to bat first by DC captain Shreyas Iyer.

The total is SRH's highest this season in Dubai, and also marks the first time in 25 matches that DC fast bowler Kagiso Rabada went wicketless. Rabada conceded just seven runs in the 20th over, but had a forgettable outing otherwise as he conceded a whopping 54 runs in his four overs.

Warner, who is celebrating his 34th birthday on Tuesday, hit eight fours and two sixes on his way to a 34-ball 66. His onslaught took SRH to 77 for no loss in the first six overs, which is the highest score any team have managed in the powerplay.

Saha, who got his first match since SRH's game against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 26, played second fiddle to Warner for much of their opening partnership. After the latter was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 10th over, Saha took charge and raced to 87 off 45 before falling to Anrich Nortje.

Manish Pandey kept up the run rate for SRH before Nortje and Rabada gave some reprieve to DC in the last two overs.

Brief scores: SRH 219/2 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 87, David Warner 66; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/35)

IANS