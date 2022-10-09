vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan play out a thrilling contest, match ends in a tie

Bengaluru, October 9, 2022

Puneri Paltan's Aslam Inamdar put up a fantastic performance to help his team attain a seven-point lead in the first half, but the three-time champions Patna Pirates fought back through raider Sachin's efforts in the second half and ensured that the game ended in a tie at 34-34 in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday evening.

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat chipped in raids to help Puneri Paltan put their noses in front at 5-3 in the 5th minute.

Patna Pirates' defender Sunil pulled off a couple of fantastic tackles, but Puneri Paltan kept inching forward. However, the Pirates inflicted an all out in the 11th minute to take a three-point lead at 12-9.

But, moments later, Puneri Paltan reduced Patna to two members on the mat and regained the lead at 15-13. Soon after, Puneri Paltan's Alankar Patil tackled Rohit Gulia to carry out an all out. The team from Pune rode on the momentum and led comfortably at 23-16 at the end of the first half.

The Pirates showed a bit more urgency in the second half. Sachin chipped in with a couple of raids as the Pirates got closer to Puneri's score. In the 27th minute, the Patna side effected an all out and gained the lead at 26-24. Soon after, Rohit Gulia pulled off a magnificent raid to help the Pirates widen their lead.

However, the Pune side fought back through raids from Akash Shinde and Aslam Inamdar and levelled the scores at 30-30. Both sides kept winning points in tandem and were locked at 34-34 in the final minute of the match. However, the Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan treaded carefully and were satisfied with a tied result in the end.

Sunday's matches:

7:30 PM: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

8:30 PM: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

9:30 PM: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

