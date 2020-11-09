Virat Kohli to return after first Test against Australia, Rohit Sharma included in Test squad

Mumbai, November 9, 2020

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli will return home after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide, having been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

This was announced by the BCCI after its All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the Board's Medical Team.

"At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide," a press release from BCCI said here today.

The star cricketer and his wife and popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma had announced in late August that they were expecting their first child, who, they said, was due in January 2021.

The release said that the BCCI Medical Team, which has been monitoring Sharma's fitness, had briefed the Selection Committee in the matter.

"In consultation with Mr Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," it said.

The Selection Committee has added Sanju Samson as an additional wicket-keeper to India’s ODI squad.

Senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who has been undergoing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, will be added to India's Test squad once he fully recovers and gains sufficient match fitness, the release said.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the T20I series owing to a shoulder injury. The selectors have named T Natarajan as a replacement.

Senior Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha sustained injuries to both his hamstrings during his side’s IPL game on November 3 and a call on his availability will be taken later, the release said.

Young fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti will not be able to travel to Australia as he is still working with the medical team on his bowling workload management, it added.

The Australia tour will see India take part in three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches.

Following are the revised squads:

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.