Veteran Mumbai journalist Haresh Munwani passes away

Mumbai, June 21, 2020

Veteran sports journalist Haresh Munwani, who worked with the SportsWorld magazine, among others, passed away due to multiple ailments along with COVID-19 infection, in a government hospital, a family member said.

He was 70 and breathed his last on June 17. He is survived by his wife Pushpa Munwani, two brothers and a sister.

He had done special assignments for the PTI news agency, worked with SportsWorld Editor Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi as a Mumbai correspondent, served with Mid-Day and For You publications, and for several years had been freelancing on aviation and tourism.

IANS