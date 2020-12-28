Umesh Yadav to undergo scans after complaining of pain in calf

Melbourne, December 28, 2020

India pace bowler Umesh Yadav, who limped off the field on the third day of the ongoing second Test, has been taken for scans after complaining of pain in his calf.

A statement from the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said, "Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now."

The right-arm pace bowler, who removed opener Joe Burns in just his second over, limped off the field after bowling the third delivery of his fourth over of Australia's second innings.

The right-arm pace bowler had removed an edgy Burns early, having him caught behind with a delivery that swung away late to leave Australia at four for one.

A serious Umesh injury could be a disaster for India going ahead into the series. They are already missing Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, both of whom are in India due to injuries.

Ishant did not make it to Australia as he could not fully recover from the abdominal muscle tear, suffered during the Indian Premier League, in time. Shami fractured his bowling arm after being hit by a Pat Cummins delivery during the third day's play in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on December 19. Shami returned home last week and has been advised a six-week rest.

IANS