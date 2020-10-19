Top 10 finish again for Akhil Rabindra at the Circuit d'Albi

New Delhi, October 19, 2020

24-year-old Bengaluru-born Akhil Rabindra continued his promising run alongside French teammate Vannelet Giles behind the wheels of the Aston Martin Vantage AMR racer at the Circuit d'Albi in FFSA French Championship at the weekend.

The AGS Event-duo who was driving the car no 69 in race 1, finished P14 overall and P7 in their respective category (Pro-Am) with an overall timing of 01:01:36.908 hrs. after 41 laps.

With the best lap timing of 1:25.233 mins, the Indo-French duo was 2.615 seconds shy of Beaubelique and Pla, who finished just ahead of them.

Rabindra, after the race one, commented, "We executed our plans well but the job is far from being done. We have another two gruelling races lined up ahead and we can't afford to take our feet off the gas. My coordination with Vannelet is only getting better with each day. Hopefully, we'll churn out better results soon."

Amongst the thirty cars that competed in the qualification, Vannelet logged his best timing of 1:24.129 minutes to snatch P5 in Q1. Later, Rabindra bettered the timing to 1:23.977 minutes only to see him placed at P12 in Q2.

NNN