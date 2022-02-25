Thrilling battles in offing as top racers to battle for titles at National Drag Racing Championship

Chennai, February 25, 2022

The likely two-way clash between leader Hemant Mudappa and Hafizullah Khan, both from Bengaluru, will headline the Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship at MMRT circuit here on February 26 and 27.

The championship has again attracted over 100 entries, with the focus on the battles for the titles in various categories.

With the titles in all categories still to be decided with the contenders separated by only a few points, the competition is expected to be intense, fast and furious.

Headlining the two-day event is the 4-Stroke Above 1051cc SuperSport category clash between leader Hemant Mudappa of Mantra Racing (50 points), the reigning National champion, and Hafizullah Khan (36 points), both from Bengaluru.

Another much-awaited competition is in the 4-Stroke 851-1050cc Super Sport category where Hyderabad’s Md Riyaz and Mudappa are tied on 43 points with one win and a second place apiece in the two previous rounds. Behind the pair is another Bengalurean, Sugan Prasad, with 25 points though his task is cut out given the consistency of the lead pair.

Bengaluru’s Aiyaz (50) enjoys a 20-point lead over Speed Up Racing duo of Yogeshwaran from Chennai and D Annish Samson, also from Bengaluru in the 4-Stroke 361-550cc Super Sport Indian category. Yogeshwaran is also in the title hunt in the 4-Stroke 226-550cc Super Sport Indian class where he trails leader Bharat Raj (Rockers Racing) from Chennai by 17 points.

Leading the championship table in the 4-Stroke up to 165cc Super Sport Indian category is local challenger Kevin Kannan (RACR Castrol Power 1), while Speed Up Racing’s Lani Zena Fernandez (Chennai) heads the 4-Stroke 165cc Girls class.

In the 2-Stroke categories, Mohammed Rafiz from Bengaluru is lined up for a double as he leads the table in the Up to 165cc and Up to 130cc classes.

NNN