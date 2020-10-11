Tewatia, Parag blitzkrieg snatches win for RR

Dubai, October 11, 2020

Left-spinner Rahul Tewatia (45 not out off 28 balls) once again starred with the bat and received good support from Riyan Parag (42 not out off 26 balls) as they helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) snatch an exciting win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) with one ball to spare here on Sunday.

Chasing a modest 159-run target, half of the RR side, including Sanju Samson, was back in the dug-out with just 78 runs on the board.

However, Tewatia (4 boundaries and 2 sixes) and Parag (2 boundaries and 2 sixes) shared a match-winning 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket to drive their team home in 19.5 overs.

SunRisers had scored 158/4 wickets in 20 overs after winning the toss and optng to bat first.

Defending the total, SRH rode Rashid Khan (2/25) and Khaleel Ahmed's (2/37) brilliant effort to reduce their opponents to 78/5 with RR's top guns -- Jos Buttler (16), Ben Stokes (5), Steve Smith (5), Sanju Samson (26) and Robin Uthappa (18) -- back in the hut.

However, Tewatia showed grit and determination in the middle along with young Parag as the pair prevented SRH from making any further onslaughts and slowly helped RR approach the target without any further hiccups.

With eight needed off the final over, Parag slashed a Khaleel delivery over deep point for six to seal RR's third win of the season.

Earlier, opting to bat firs, SRH was able to post a fighting total in the allotted 20 overs, thanks to Manish Pandey's scintillating 54 along with valuable contributions from skipper David Warner and Kane Williamson.

While the SRH skipper contributed with a 38-ball 48, Williamson remained unbeaten on 22 runs.

For RR, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat and Jofra Archer picked a wicket apiece.

Brief scores: RR 163/5 in 19.5 overs (Rahul Tewatia 45 not out, Riyan Parag 42 not out; Rashid Khan 2/25) beat SRH 158/4 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 54, David Warner 48; Jofra Archer 1/25) by 5 wickets

IANS/GloFans