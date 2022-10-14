Vaishnavi and Vishnu record upset victories on way to semi-finals of Fenesta Open National Tennis

New Delhi, October 14, 2022

Teenager Vaishnavi Adkar and veteran Vishnu Vardhan chalked out contrasting victories over their fancied rivals to storm into the women's and men's semi-finals, respectively, of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Friday.

Vaishnavi mocked at the seedings as she outplayed third seed Yubrani Banerjee 6-4, 6-0, while in the men's section 35-year old Vishnu had to wage a grim battle in the quarter-finals to oust the much younger Siddharth Vishwakarma 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (8/6).

Riding on her recent form, Vaishnavi grabbed her chances on the hard courts at the DLTA Stadium as she produced the strokes even on a relatively faster surface. If in the first set the Pune girl took time to settle down, in the second set she was in sublime form.

"I am happy to have advanced to the semi-finals," she said after the victory.

Top seed Vaidehi Chaudhari continued with her impressive form as she outlasted fifth seed Farhat Aleen Qamar 6-1, 6-2. “Today’s match was really good. I thought it would get close but I played really well. I am in the semi-finals for a third time. I am looking forward to my match on Saturday," she said.

Second seed Sai Samhitha got past Sandeepti Singh 6-3, 7-5 in the quarter-finals. “I am feeling great to play the semi-finals. Today’s match was really good. Sandeepti played really well. I had two match points which I couldn’t convert. She gave me a good fight and it feels good to win at the Fenesta Open," said Sai Samhita.

Fourth seed Akanksha Nitture outslugged young Sahira Singh 6-1, 6-3.

In the men's section, Vishnu Vardhan turned the heat on Siddharth Vishwakarma. In a match which went down to the wire, experience was a big plus for the veteran who battled it out for over three hours to subdue his determined young rival.

“I am really happy to have made it to the semi-finals at the Fenesta Open this year. I played for three hours and in the end I had to pull out all the tricks. I am now looking forward to the next couple of days at the tournament," said Vishnu.

Chirag Duhan also had to fight hard for his quarter-final win against Nitin Sinha (7-5, 3-6, 6-1).

In the junior section (under-18), top seed Suhitha Maruri was in great shape as she beat Hitkamya Narwal 6-1, 6-3. “I just finished my quarter finals match and am looking forward to the semi-finals. It really feels great to come back. I am hoping to put in my best efforts tomorrow," said Suhitha.

In boys' under-18 quarter-finals, Aman Dahiya, Seed 1, rolled over Rethin Pranav 6-4, 6-1. “Today I won my match against Rethin Pranav. I played really well and aggressive. I took my chances. I hope the semi-final will also be good," said Dahiya.

Other Results:

Girls U18 Quarter-Finals

Suhitha Maruri bt Hitkamya Narwal 6-1, 6-3;

Ruma Gaikaiwari bt Lakshmi Gowda 6-0, 6-1;

Madhurima Sawant bt Abhaya Vemuri 2-6, 6-1, 7-5;

Lakshmi Prabha bt Sonal Patil 6-3, 6-2;

Boys U18 Quarter Finals

Aman Dahiya bt Rethin Pranav R S 6-4, 6-1;

Daksh Prasad bt Tejas Ahuja 6-2, 6-1;

Denim Yadav bt Prajwal Tiwari 6-4, 6-4;

Adhirit Awal bt Gagan Vimal 6-4, 6-3;

Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

Smriti Bhasin & Sai Samhitha (Seed 1) bt Himaanshika Singh & Chandana Potugari 6-3, 6-4

Yubrani Banerjee (Seed 3) & Akanksha Nitture (Seed 3) bt Rituparna Choudhary & Sai Dedeepy Yeddula 6-1, 6-3

Men’s Doubles Quarter-Finals

Ishaque Eqbal & Faisal Qaamar (Seed 4) bt Dalwinder Singh & Suraj R Prabodh 6-1, 6-4

Oges Theyjo Jaya Prakash & Kabir Hans (Seed 4) bt Yash Yadav & Manish G 6-4, 6-4

