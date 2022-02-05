Tennis: Bopanna and Ramkumar in doubles final of Tata Open Maharashtra

Pune, February 5, 2022

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan made a sensational comeback in the tie-breaker to oust Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul and move into the doubles final of Tata Open Maharashtra at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Aiming to win their second title of the year, the star duo outclassed the French pair, with a dramatic comeback in the tie-breaker to wrap up the match 4-6, 6-4, 12-10.

Last month, playing together for the first time, Bopanna and Ramkumar had clinched their maiden title in Adelaide. The second-seeded Indians will now take on the top-seeded Australian duo of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith in the final.

Earlier, in the singles semi-finals, Portugal's Joao Sousa staged a sensational come-from-behind win over Elias Ymerto to set up a clash with sixth-seeded Emil Ruusuvuori in the final.

Sousa fought back from a set down to win the nail-biting semi-final 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 against Ymerto while in the other match Emil Ruusuvuori held his nerve during the crucial second set tie-breaker to secure a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6 (7-0) victory against Kamil Majchrzak.

Ymer, who stunned top-seed and World No. 15 Aslan Karatsev in the earlier round to earn the biggest win of his career, made a confident start to race to a 4-1 lead but Sousa recovered well in time to draw level at 5-5.

However, Ymer regrouped and pocketed the set to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

Considered as the best Portuguese player of all time, the former World No. 28, capitalised on the momentum gained towards the end of the opening set and led 4-1 in the second set. Sousa took away the set 7-4 in the tie-breaker.

The 32-year-old experienced campaigner put pressure on Ymer, who was in search of his first ATP title, giving him a neck-and-neck fight in the decider and successfully titled the momentum in his favour in a gruelling contest that lasted for more than three hours.

Results (semi-finals):

Emil Ruusuvuori bt Kamil Majchrzak 6-3, 7-6 (7-0); Joao Sousa bt Elias Ymer 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5

