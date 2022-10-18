Seeded players record easy first-round wins in Fenesta Open National Juniors

New Delhi, October 18, 2022

Top seed Tejas Ahuja commenced his campaign with an easy 6-3, 6-2 victory over Arnav Vijay Paparkar in the opening round of the (U-16) Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Monday.

In the girls' under-16 section, Suhani Gaur battled it out to beat Ishi Maheshwari 7-6(11/9), 6-2 , while Dhatri Dave ousted Saily Prash Thakkar 6-4, 6-4.

In the boys section, Tejas played solid tennis for a win in straight sets. “I had my first match today and it was very good. I played Arnav, who is really consistent. I had to really play solid tennis all the time. I am hoping to go for the title here."

Another regular on the junior circuit, third seed Swastik Sharma made short work of Jai Prateek 6-3, 6-1. Swastik was happy with his win but emphasised the need for more consistency in his game.

“I had a good match but it was a reminder that I need to practise more. The next match will be with Pratyusha Goyal. It is my third year at the Fenesta Open and I hoping to win the title at the finals this time," said Swastik.

Fourth seed Arjun Rathi needed three sets to beat Ekamjeet Singh Cheema 6-3, 6-1. “I am feeling very good winning the exciting first round of the Fenesta Nationals. It is the biggest tournament of the year and we all compete for this glory in it," said Arjun.

In the girls' section Saumya Ronde routed Presha Shanthamoor 6-2, 6-0, while Saijayani Banejee made short work of Apara Milini Khandare 6-1, 6-2.

The enthusiasm among junior players this year is very high as the event is taking place after a three-year break due to the Covid pandemic. With normalcy returning, the buzz of activity signals young players eager to make a mark at the premier tournament in India.

