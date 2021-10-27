Nikki Poonacha and Vanshita Pathania start with contrasting wins in Fenesta Open Nationals

New Delhi, October 27, 2021

Top seed Nikki Poonacha and favourite Vanshita Pathania opened their singles campaign in the men and women's section with contrasting victories in the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA complex here on Tuesday.

In men's section, Poonacha overpowered Sai Karteek Redddy Ganta 6-4, 6-3 while Vanshita had to battle it out before ousting eighth seed Prerna Bambri 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 to move into the next round of the women's section.

Poonacha took time to settle down and once he found his rhythm, he had no trouble in getting past Sai Karteek.

“It was a good game overall for me. It was close at 4-3 but I think I played good tennis. I just came from Tunisia, so I’m getting used to the conditions here. It was a good win and a good day. So far my experience with the Fenesta Open has been great. Delhi is my favourite place to play and I have won a few big tournaments here," said Nikki.

Fourth seed Paras Dahiya, was extended in the second set but managed to beat Karan Singh 6-2, 7-5 . “I’m really grateful to come back here. Today’s match was really good. The first set was good for me. In the second set, I started a bit slow, but somehow, I managed and this is a good win for me to boost my confidence," said Dahiya.

Third seed Nitin Kumar Sinha routed Neeraj Yashpaul 6-1, 6-1. "I played good and let me see how it goes on Wednesday," said Nitin.

In the women's section, Vanshita Pathania beat eighth seed Prerna Bambri in three sets. "It was a really long match and I injured myself, I just made things a little difficult for myself in the beginning but I just tried not to put my focus on the injury and tried to play it out. It was a good match overall and she played well,” said Vanshita.

Seed two Vaidehi Chaudhari was in sublime form as she outplayed Niyati Kukreti 6-3, 6-0. “It was a good match. I played against a young girl and my experience of playing the Fenesta Open six times helped. Each time there is a different and positive atmosphere," said Vaidehi.

Third seed Sravanya Shivani Chilakalapudi was happy with her result as well. “I won 6-3, 7-5 against Srinidhi S. It was a really good match. wouldn’t say it was an easy first round and I’m actually happy to be winning the first round.”

Shruti Ahlawat won 6-0, 6-2 against Pooja Ingale while Farhat Aleen Qamar crushed Shefali Arora 6-2, 6-0. “I’m feeling good. I first qualified and I won the first round. I’m overall happy with the game," Ahlawat said.

Qualifier Sharmada Balu had it easy as her opponent Rishika Sunkara conceded the match at 6-0, 1-0. “I feel really good, I had a good match. Even though she retired, she wasn’t feeling that good, I stuck to what I can do and overall I feel good," said Sharmada Balu.

Results:

Mens Singles (first Round):

Paras Dahiya (seeded 4) bt Karan Singh 6-2,7-5; Abhinav S Sanjeev (seeded 5) bt Chandril Sood 6-1,6-3; Nitin Kumar Sinha (seeded 3) bt Neeraj Yashpaul 6-1,6-1; Nikki K Poonacha (seeded 1) bt Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta 6-4, 6-3; Jatin Dahiya bt Parikshit Somani 6-1, 6-2; Faisal Qamar bt Vivek Gautam 6-2,6-3; Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Ishaque Eqbal (seeded 2) 6-1,6-3; Kaza Vinayak Sharma bt Boopathy Sakthivel 6-4,6-1; Vishnu Vardhan bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-4,6-3

Womens Singles:

Farhat Aleen Qamar bt Shefali Arora 6-2,6-0; Shruti Ahlawat bt Pooja Ingale 6-0, 6-2; Sudipta Senthil Kumar bt Priyanshi Sankesh Bhandari 6-3, 7-6 (1); Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi (seeded 3) bt Srinidhi S 6-3, 7-5; Sharmada Balu bt Rishika Sunkara 6-0,1-0 (Ret.); Vaidehi C Chaudhari (seeded 2) bt Niyati Kukreti 6-3,6-0; Smriti Bhasin bt Mihika Yadav (seeded 6) 7-6(1), 5-7, 6-4; Vanshita Pathania bt Prerna Bhambri (seeded 8) 2-6, 7-5, 6-1

Mens Doubles:

Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta/ Madhwin Kamath bt Chinmaya Dev Chauhan/ Abhishek Gaur 6-1, 6-1; Hemant Kaur/Himanshu Mor bt Raghav Jaisinghani/ Neeraj Yashpaul 6-3, 6-3; Paras Dahiya/ Ishaque Eqbal bt Anvit Bendre/ Parikshit Somnani (seeded 4) 4-6, 6-3,10-8; Kunal Anand/ Lakshay Gupta bt Jatin Dahiya/ Dalwinder Singh 6-3, 6-4; Chandril Sood/ Lakshit Sood bt Lohith Aksha Bathrinath/ Prithvi Sekar 6-4, 6-4

NNN