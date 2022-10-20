Maaya upsets 4th seed Aishwarya Jadav on way to semis in Fenesta Open Junior National Tennis

New Delhi, October 20, 2022

Maaya Revathi ousted fourth seed Aishwarya Jadav 6-3, 6-2 to enter the semi-finals of the U-16 Girls section of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Thursday.

Maaya played refreshing tennis and chalked out a facile win over a ranked player at the DLTA facility.

“I won my match and the experience is good and I am hoping to play more tournaments next year here," said Maaya.

In other quarter-final Laxman Siri Dandu lost the first set but came back strongly to dump Saijayani Banerjee 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 . Even though exchanges were equal in the first two sets, in the decider Laxman won easily.

In the under-14 section, top seed HarithaShree N beat Nainika Reddy 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 to enter the last four stage. "It was a really tough match. which I enjoyed and I am looking forward to my semi-final tomorrow," she said.

In the U-16 Boys section, second seed Debasis Sahoo overwhelmed Dhruv Sachdeva 6-1, 6-3 . Debasis was outstanding in the first set from the baseline. In the second set, Debasis kept the pressure on. “My quarter-final match against Dhruv Sachdeva was good. It was fun playing against him and I am looking forward to the semi-final," said Sahoo.

Hitesh Chahuan accounted for Arjun Pandit 6-3, 6-2, Mahalingam Kandhvel overcame first set jitters to beat Tanussh Gildyal 7-5, 6-2 and Arjun Rathi beat Samarth Sahita 6-2, 6-4 to complete the semi-final line-up.

In U-14 category, top seed Arnav Papekar was ruthless as he demolished Tavish Pahwa 6-0, 6-0 in the quarter-final. "I am hoping to do well in the semi-finals," said Arnav.

In other quarter-finals, Showrya Samala beat Praneel Sharma 6-2, 6-4, Aradhya Kshitij overpowered Shivtej Shirfule 4-6; 6-4; 7-5 and Samarth Sahita pipped Aditya Mor 6-2, 6-2.

Other results:

Girls U16 Singles

Saumya Ronde bt Sejal Bhutada 6-4; 6-2

Mahika Khanna bt Riya Sachdeva 7-5; 6-3

Girls U14 Singles

Kashvi Sunil bt Akurithi Sonkusare 6-3; 6-4

Divya Ramesh bt Tha Bhuvaneshwaran 6-3; 6-1

Aishwarya Jadav bt Manognya Madasu 2-6; 6-0; 6-0

