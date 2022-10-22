Maaya sets up title clash with Laxmi in the U-16 Girls section of Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

New Delhi, October 22, 2022

Maaya Revathi and Siri Dandu Laxmi chalked out tough victories over their respective rivals to set up a title in the U-16 Girls event at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship on Friday.

In the semi-finals, Maaya played percentage tennis to outlast Mahika Khanna 6-4, 6-4 while Laxmi overpowered Saumya Rounde 6-3, 6-3.

Maaya capitalised on the chances that came her way in both sets to account for Mahika while in the other semi-final Laxmi controlled the procedings and did not give any quarter to Saumya to settle down.

The final between her and Laxmi will be a good one, going by current trend this week.

In the Boys' U-16 semi-finals, Hitesh Chauhan had to battle it out to oust Mahaligam K 7-5, 6-4. The first set was long-drawn and both players had their chances. Hitesh played the big points better under pressure.

Up next for Hitesh in the final is Arjun Rathi. Arjun needed to play a patient game against Debasis Sahoo for his win in three sets. The score line was 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.

In the U-14 Girls' semis, Haritashree wound her way past Kashvi Sunil 6-3, 6-1. Up next for Haritashree is Aishwarya Jadhav, demolished Diya Ramesh 6-2, 6-0.

The (U-14) boy’s final will be between top seed Arnav Vijay Paparkar and second seed Samarth Sahita.

In the semis, Arnav beat Sjowrya Samala 6-4, 6-4 and Samarth overcame Aradhya Kshitij 7-6 (2), 6-3.

