Team India CS:GO and Tekken7 star Hitesh Khorwal in finals of 13th Esports World Championship

New Delhi, October 14, 2021

India’s five-member Team CS:GO and Tekken 7 athlete Hitesh Khorwal put up impressive performances at the Regional Qualifiers and qualified for the Finals of the 13th Esports World Championship.

With contrasting results in the Regional Qualifiers, which were played online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Team India CS: GO and Hitesh have now joined Hemanth Kommu, who has already entered the Finals in the PES 2021 event last month.

Team India CS:GO, comprising skipper Ritesh Sarda, Shuvajyoti Chakraborty, Anshul Adardkar, Hrishikesh Shenoy, Harsh Jain, and Ninad Sonare (sub), looked quite dominant throughout the event. Their brilliant strategies and unmatched skills left the opponent clueless as they remained unbeaten in their respective group.

In the Regional Qualifiers India is placed in the South Asian region alongside Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. The Finals are scheduled to be held offline in Eilat, Israel from November 14 to 19.

"We are really happy that we made it out of a really competitive South Asian qualifier for the tournament. It’s an honour to be part of Team India at a global level and represent India at the prestigious Esports Championship. It’s a dream come true for all of us and full credit for this feat goes to all my team members" said Team India CS:GO, captain Ritesh adding, "We are capable of accomplishing what other countries have done in Esports.”

On the other hand, Delhi-based Hitesh faced tough challenges from his opponents as he ended his campaign at the third position. However, the Indian still progressed into the Finals after the first-placed Pakistani athlete Arslan pulled out from the Championship following the Regional Qualifiers stage.

“This moment gives me a sense of accomplishment and honour that my diligence and commitment finally paid off. NESC was an apex event of Tekken since it showcased all the titans and goliaths of India so I was a bit tentative but I had ample confidence in hard work and dexterity. Regional Qualifiers which followed after the NESC also was a huge test of ability as all of my competitors were masters of their trade. It was a great opportunity to test my expertise and overall," said Hitesh

NNN