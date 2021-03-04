Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal crashes out of WTT Contender, Indian challenge ends

New Delhi, March 4, 2021

The Indian challenge came to an end with star paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal suffering a straight sets 6-11, 4-11, 8-11 defeat against World No. 7 Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei in the singles pre-quarters of the WTT Contender in Doha on Thursday.

Sharath, the World No. 32, failed to control the proceedings though he put up a good resistance in the latter part of the match against the higher-ranked Yun-Ju.

With Sharath's loss, it was curtains for India in the tournament.

Earlier, in the women's section, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula lost their respective final qualifying-round matches.

Manika went down to World No. 69 Ganna Gaponova 5-11, 6-11, 14-12, 5-11 while Akula, who had outclassed World No. 74 Vega Paulina of Chile in the earlier round, made her Russian opponent Mariia Tailkova work hard before losing the tie 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 6-11, 5-11.

