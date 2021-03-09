Table Tennis: Sharath downs World No. 16 Franziska; Sathiyan, Manika out of WTT Star Contender

New Delhi, March 9, 2021

Former Commonwealth Games champion Achanta Sharath Kamal chalked out a thrilling 12-10, 3-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 win over World No. 16 Patrick Franziska to move into the pre-quarter-finals while two other Indian paddlers, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Manika Batra, crashed out of the WTT Star Contender at Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

Seasoned campaigner and World No. 32 Sharath opened with a 1-0 lead before the German Franziska made a comeback to level the scores. The third and fourth games also saw equal domination from both the players as they took the match into the fifth set.

However, the nine-time senior national champion kept his calm in the crucial decider and got the better of Franziska to wrap up the match in his favour.

Sharath will now face the winner of the match between Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh and German Dimitrij Ovtcharov in the pre-quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sathiyan and Batra suffered defeats in their respective singles second round matches.

Sathiyan was outplayed by World No. 5 Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto 4-11, 5-11, 8-11. In the women's section, World No. 63 Manika Batra caved in to World no. 3 Mima Ito of Japan 7-11, 6-11, 7-11

