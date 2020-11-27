T Natarajan added to India’s ODI squad against Australia, Ishant Sharma ruled out of Test series

Mumbai, November 27, 2020

Uncapped pace bowler T Natarajan has been added to India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia beginning today, while Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series and Rohit Sharma is undergoing rehabilitation from an injury at the NCA in Bengaluru.

A press release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said its All-India Senior Selection Committee took the decision to add Natarajan as a back-up after Navdeep Saini complained of back spasm.

The following is India's ODI squad:

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.

The release said Rohit Sharma is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and his next assessment would be conducted on December 11. Following that, the BCCI will have clarity on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in Australia, it said.

"Mr Rohit Sharma had to come back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend his ailing father. His father is now recuperating well and that has allowed him to travel to the NCA and start his rehabilitation," it said.

The release said pace bowler Ishant Sharma had recovered completely from his side strain injury sustained during IPL 2020 in the U.A.E.

"While he’s building up his workload in order to achieve Test match fitness, Mr Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," it added.

