Swimming training and competitions to be resumed as per government SOP

New Delhi, October 11, 2020

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday announced that it will hold interactive online sessions with international experts coaches, parents and sportspersons on resumption of training and competitions.

It also launched a video campaign that includes 10 key guidelines for ensuring safe return to swimming activities.

"We have launched a video campaign highlighting the Key Elements of the SOP for swimmers return to the pools which reopen next week. This easy-to-understand animated video will be promoted on social media handles, and we will send them to various Centres across the country to share with parents and swimmers," SFI president R N Jayaprakash said in a press release.

"In the coming weeks, we have planned to hold virtual interactive sessions with experts who will further explain the micro-level precautions that can be followed while adhering to the guidelines issued by the Ministry," he said.

There will be specific sessions for the benefit of Coaches and Centres that train competitive swimmers as well as specific virtual sessions for parents and swimmers on best practices to follow while resuming training after a gap of six months, he said.

Jayaprakash said his federation will be announcing significant initiatives that will help develop the sport further.

"These initiatives were to be launched earlier in the year but due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdowns, the rollout of these initiatives had to be pushed back. But with the Ministry giving a go-ahead to restart competitive swimming, we all geared up for a fresh start," he said.

Over the last few months SFI has been in constant touch with the Sports and the Home ministries for permission to reopen swimming pools in the country for competitive swimmers.

"The permission finally came through with the Unlock 5.0 guidelines. On behalf of the swimming fraternity, we thank the Ministries and the Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for all the support in seeing our request through,” said SFI Secretary-General Monal Chokshi.

"We find the document to be comprehensive and well-conceived. We are thankful to the Ministry officials to have sought SFI recommendation while drafting the same.

"These guidelines are sacrosanct and we have encouraged all State Units and Swimming Centres in the country who train competitive swimmers to ensure these SOPs are implemented while they plan to resume training on top priority," he added.

NNN