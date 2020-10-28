Suryakumar leads MI to five-wicket win over RCB

Abu Dhabi, October 28, 2020

Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday took a two-point lead at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) table with a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Jasprit Bumrah's heroics with the ball restricted RCB to 164/6 wickets after which Suryakumar Yadav led his team to victory with an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Suryakumar hit the winning runs with a four and took MI to victory with five balls to spare. He hit 10 fours and three sixes in his innings. He anchored the innings after walking into the middle in the sixth over, notably putting up a 51-run stand with Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket that all but sealed the win for MI.

Kieron Pollard faced just one ball after Pandya's dismissal, which he dispatched for four and thus left his team needing just three to win off the last over.