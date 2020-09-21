SunRisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl vs RCB

Dubai, September 21, 2020

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl first against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening match in the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here today.

"We will bowl. There is a bit of dew around. It was an interesting game last night (Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab. We know it's going to get a bit tired towards the end. We have the balance in the side," said Warner after winning the toss.



Warner has included Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan as the other two foreign players in the playing XI while Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi sit out.



"We have made a few changes to the setup and the team as well. We feel relaxed and balanced. One idea was to create more leaders in the time," said RCB skipper Virat Kohli.



"The guys have worked really hard during the lockdown period in whatever way they could. They have taken a lot of responsibility in these three weeks as well," he added.



Playing XIs



Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(captain), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal



IANS