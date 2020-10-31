SunRisers Hyderabad restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 120/7

Sharjah, October 31, 2020

Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder took two wickets each to help SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 120/7 wickets in 20 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Apart from good bowling by Sharma and Holder, spinners Thangarasu Natarajan and Rashid Khan starved the RCB batsmen for runs. In the four overs each that the pair bowled, Natarajan registered figures of 1/11 while Rashid returned 1/24.

Sharma provided the breakthrough in the form of Devdutt Padikkal, who could make only five runs, before dismissing RCB captain Virat Kohli for the seventh time in the IPL.

AB de Villiers and Josh Philippe put up a 43-run stand for the third wicket before the former fell to Shahbaz Nadeem in the 11th over. Philippe was dismissed by Rashid after which Washington Sundar pushed on for RCB. He fell to Natarajan and Gurkeerat Singh Mann took them to the 120-run mark.

Brief scores: RCB 120/7 wkts in 20 overs (Josh Philippe 32, AB de Villiers 24; Sandeep Sharma 2/20) vs SRH

IANS