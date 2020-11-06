SRH win toss, choose to field first vs RCB in Eliminator

Abu Dhabi, November 6, 2020

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and chose to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday.

SRH went into the match without in-form opener-cum-wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, and Sreevats Goswami replaced him.

RCB made three changes in the XI. Chris Morris, who has a quadriceps injury, Josh Philippe and Shahbaz Ahmed were also excluded while Adam Zampa, Aaron Finch, and Navdeep Saini came in.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Shreevats Goswami (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

IANS