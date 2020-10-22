SRH win toss, choose to field first against RR

Dubai, October 22, 2020

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday won the toss and chose to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium.

While SRH come into the match after their frustrating loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Super Over, RR beat Chennai Super Kings in their previous game by seven wickets.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Steven Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

IANS