Kings XI Punjab captain K L Rahul, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner and Match Referee Javagal Srinath during the toss ahead of match 22 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the two teams at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on October 2, 2020. |BCCI/IPL
SRH win toss, choose to bat against KXIP

Dubai, October 8, 2020

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday won the toss and chose to bat first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Both sides are looking to bounce back from heavy defeats in their previous matches.

While SRH lost to Mumbai Indians by 34 runs, KXIP lost to Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets in their previous games.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Prabsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

