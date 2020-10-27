SRH stay afloat as Rashid, Saha steer them to 88-run win over DC

Dubai, October 27, 2020

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan returned his best ever Indian Premier League (IPL) figures of three wickets for seven runs and Wriddhiman Saha smashed 87 off just 45 balls to guide SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to an emphatic 88-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, and stay in race for the playoffs.

Credit is also due to birthday boy and captain David Warner 66 off 34 balls and Manish Pandey who scored an unbeaten 44 off 31 balls to take their team to 219 for two wickets in 20 overs, after they were put in by DC on winning the toss.

Then, Warner pressed into service seven bowlers and all, except himself, bagged at least a wicket to help bundle DC out for 131 in 19 overs for their biggest defeat of the season.

The win has kept SRH afloat. They have now moved a spot ahead in the points table, to sixth, with 10 points while DC slipped a place, to third, but they are equal on points (14) with toppers Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, thanks to their superior net run-rate than DC.

Each team plays 14 league matches each and the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs.

Delhi's decision to field first backfired as even their most lethal guns -- speedsters Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje -- struggled to stop the flow of runs. The duo, along with the other bowlers, was brutally hammered by Warner (66) and Saha (87) as SRH posted a mammoth total.

Defending the total, the SRH bowlers bowled exceptionally well, especially Afghanistan's Rashid, who impressed with stunning figures of 4-0-7-3.