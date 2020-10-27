SRH hammer DC by 88 runs, stay alive in race for playoffs

Dubai, October 27, 2020

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded a mammoth 88-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, and remained in contention for a place in the payoffs.

In response to 219/2 wickets, DC were blown away for 131 and succumbed to their third consecutive defeat of the season.

The defeat took DC to the third place on the net run rate, though they are equal on points with toppers Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore with 14 points.

Sandeep Sharma dismissed the in-form Shikhar Dhawan for a first-ball duck in the first over after which Marcus Stoinis, sent in at No. 3 fell to Shahbaz Nadeem in the next at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rashid Khan then came in for the first over after the powerplay and took the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer off his very first ball.

Rashid played a crucial role in ending any chances of allowing DC to put up a challenge in their innings, returning with figures of 3/7 wickets in his four overs.

Earlier, SRH openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha played a starring role to help their team to a mammoth 219/2 wickets -- their highest of the 2020 IPL -- in 20 overs against DC.

The pair shared a 107-run opening partnership, which they got within the first 10 overs, after being put in to bat first.

The total is the highest by any team this season in Dubai, and also marks the first time in 25 matches that DC fast bowler Kagiso Rabada went wicketless.

Rabada conceded just seven runs in the 20th over, but had a forgettable outing otherwise as he conceded a whopping 54 runs in his four overs.

Warner, who is celebrating his 34th birthday on Tuesday, hit eight fours and two sixes on his way to a 34-ball 66. His onslaught took SRH to 77 for no loss in the first six overs, which is the highest score any team have managed in the powerplay.

Saha, who got his first match since SRH's game against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 26, played second fiddle to Warner for much of their opening partnership. After the latter was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 10th over, Saha took charge and raced to 87 off 45 before falling to Anrich Nortje.

Manish Pandey kept up the run rate for SRH before Nortje and Rabada gave some reprieve to DC in the last two overs.

Brief scores: SRH: 219/2 wkts in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 87, David Warner 66; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/35) beat DC: 131 all out in 19 overs (Rishabh Pant 36, Ajinkya Rahane 26; Rashid Khan 3/7) by 88 runs

