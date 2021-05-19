Sports Ministry approves Rs 2.5 lakh assistance to former Asian Games gold medalist Joseph James

New Delhi, May 19, 2021

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) has approved an amount of Rs 2,50,000 for international powerlifting coach Joseph James under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

This financial assistance comes under the jointly collaborated initiative from the Sports Authority of India, the Indian Olympic Association and the MYAS to support ex-international athletes and coaches amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Winner of the Asian Games gold medal in 2006 and a gold at the Asian Powerlifting Championship in 2008, Joseph James developed serious breathing issues on April 24 after contracting COVID-19 a few days earlier. His oxygen level fell and he was admitted to the Vivekananda Hospital in Hyderabad. He was in ICU for 7-8 days and was discharged on May 5. He is stable now and is under home quarantine, an official press release said.

Thanking the Ministry, SAI and IOA for extending the timely financial help, Alica Joe, daughter of Joseph James, said, “One of the members from the Telangana Olympic Association and the IOA, Mahesh Sagar informed us about the initiative. He gave me the details to fill in and he followed up with the respective authorities.

“It’s really a great help from the Ministry at this time when it is difficult to get support even from our families and friends. I am obliged that the Sports Authority of India has remembered us when we were in need,” she added.

KJ Yadav, General Secretary, Telangana Olympic Association, also thanked SAI, MYAS and the IOA. “On behalf of the entire Telangana Olympic Association and the entire Sports Community of Telangana State, I am very much grateful to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports, Sports Authority of India and Indian Olympic Association for extending the financial assistance to Joseph to meet his medical expenses. Thank you for supporting the sportspersons in these difficult times.”

